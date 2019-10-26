Brent Kann rather easily made it four victories in the Carson 10 road race.
“This is the 51st race, and an old one so this is kind of cool,” said Kann. “I always like winning.”
The 33-year-old Rice Lake native now of Eau Claire breezed all alone to the title in 53 minutes, 59 seconds, the fastest time of his four victories in the Indianhead Track Club event, one of the oldest in the state.
Kann previously won in 2013, 2014 and 2017 and simply ran away from the field on a course that started at the Chippewa Valley Museum area and circled Half Moon Lake twice.
Coming off a 53:08 clocking good for 11th place in the recent Twin Cities 10-miler, the former UW-Eau Claire All-American appeared in good shape, leading from the start and winning by over a six-minute margin over runner-up Ben Creswell, who finished in 60:45.
“This was kind of a time trial,” said Kann, whose next big race planned is the Boston Marathon in April. “I was a little stiff but it went good.”
The top five was rounded up by Logan Baier, 66:56; David Writz, Eau Claire 77:12 and Randy Aumann, Willard, 69:27.
The female winner for the second time was Jamie Riley, who finished sixth overall in a time of 70:47. She previously won in 2015.
“I wasn’t sure where I stood but I was running behind the biker and I figured I was the first woman,” said Riley, a 32-year old Eau Claire registered nurse.
“I’m very happy and proud to win a race like this,” said Riley, a Cashton native who ran for the Blugolds when they won nationals in 2010.
She was followed by Alyssa Larsen, Eau Claire, in 72:56, Katie Rassbach, 76:08, Raquel Penney and Jen Priem.
In the Half Moon 5K, Cody Buckli and Sandy Hegeholz took honors as more than 200 runners took part under sunny skies with temperatures in the 40s.
Buckli, who previously won in 2016, took the lead early and won by a solid margin over Nicholas Buenger. Buckli finished in 18:53 while Buenger came in at 20:25.
“It’s nice to win a race with this kind of history and so well organized,” said Buckli, 26, of Wausau.
Hegeholz, 31, of Bruce, who ran track and cross country at UW-Stevens Point, said she was helping husband Dave train for a half-marathon and thought she would see how the race would go.
The 31-year-old mother of 18-month-old Cleo placed fourth overall and was the top woman in 21:02, finishing ahead of Eau Claire’s Michelle Reynolds, fifth overall and second in 22:20.
“I enjoyed it and it gave me the itch to run another marathon,” said Hegeholz, a former ITC member, who has run four previous marathons.