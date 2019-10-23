Heading into its second half-century, the Carson 10 marks its 51st running as one of the oldest and most prestigious road races in Wisconsin.
A field of an expected 250 runners, well over 200 more than started the inaugural race in 1969, will toe the starting line at 8:30 Saturday morning near the Carson Park Chippewa Valley Museum area for the Indianhead Track Club event.
“We’re hoping for a good, healthy competition,” said race director Wade Zwiener. “But we’d also like to make it a fun event in conjunction with Halloween.”
Both the Carson Park 10-miler, which makes two circles around Half Moon Lake, and the Half Moon 5-k, which is run inside the park, make the same start.
Last year’s half-century celebration was unique in that it produced a female 10-mile winner for the first time and also a female finishing second.
Lisa Baumert won in 59-minutes, 40-seconds, while Stephanie Price was second. Both represented the Twin Cities Track Club. The first male was Andrew Komp, Chetek, in third place.
“We have not heard any word if they will be back – or any other of the top area runners,” Zwiener said. “But often, they wait on the weather and don’t show up until race day.”
Former champions in the 10-mile are Brent Kann, a three-time winner most recently in 2017; Brent Wathke, 2016 champ and 2015 winner Jason Beckermann.
Recent female winners were Mandi Risler, Jamie Riley, Susan Rud and Elise Sigg.
Two-time winner Josh Becker is the defending 5-k champ, winning last year in 16:43, besting 2016 winner Cody Buckli while Nikki Bowe is a two-time defending female winner, finishing in 21:14 last year.
Zwiener, a former two-time winner, said he was impressed with the history of the event when he first ran here in 1993 and is delighted to work with the Chippewa Valley Museum, which has a car show “Racing in the Chippewa Valley” available free to the runners.
The race is the product of Dave Weiss and the late Dave Angell, who were also responsible for establishing the Indianhead Track Club.
Race-packet pickup will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Logging Camp behind Gelein softball field. Registration can also be made at that time or prior to the race Saturday morning.