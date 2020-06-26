The Eau Claire Cavaliers are sitting out the summer for the first time in the franchise’s half century of existence. On what was supposed to be a celebratory year for the historic amateur team, the Cavs faithful will likely have to watch from the sidelines as an abridged Chippewa River Baseball League season goes on without them.
“It’s different, that’s for sure,” said Randy Millis, vice president of the Cavaliers’ Board of Directors.
The CRBL decided Wednesday night to play an eight-game schedule kicking off the week of July 6 with nine of its 11 clubs taking part. The Cavs, one of the flagship teams of the circuit, are among the two who decided not to take part, along with the Whitehall Wolves.
“It is very difficult,” Millis said. “The kids are the ones suffering. They missed out on college and then they missed out on the summer.”
Millis cited the latest coronavirus-related Eau Claire City-County Health Department guidelines and the continued closure of Carson Park, the team’s home facility, for the board’s decision to cancel the campaign. He also stressed an overall interest in the safety of those involved with the team.
“We have a lot of people who are in jeopardy with their health,” Millis said. “Putting them at risk is not worth it.”
The CRBL’s two other Eau Claire-based teams, the Bears and the Rivermen, will play their home games outside of Eau Claire to comply with the county guidelines. Millis said there was some discussion of playing elsewhere, but the franchise decided it did not want to conduct home games away from Carson Park.
The Cavs are coming off a 17-6 season in the CRBL, good for second in the North Division, and the team’s first ever Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship. Eau Claire bested rival Tiden 11-3 in an all-CRBL WBA title bout.
“Last year was a lot of fun, winning the state championship,” said Fall Creek native Marcus Cline, a UW-Milwaukee rising soon-to-be sophomore who was set to return to the Cavs this summer. “Just meeting new guys and staying around the area, having my friends and family come to the games, is pretty nice.
“Eau Claire’s a baseball city. It’s definitely weird not having baseball here this year.”
The team was planning on celebrating its 50th season of play this summer with an alumni slow-pitch softball game, a banquet and a ceremony to recognize Hall of Fame honorees from throughout the Cavaliers’ storied history. The Cavs announced in June that the festivities will instead take place next year.
“1971 is when we started and I actually was on that team,” Millis said. “I was looking forward to the get-together this summer and getting together with some of the players I played with over those seven years. The relationships you make are really important, it’s just health and safety is more important than trying to risk anyone traveling and coming for something like that.”
Andy Niese, the CRBL secretary and player-manager of the Rivermen, grew up watching the Cavaliers and spent time with the franchise as part of his record-breaking career in amateur baseball. He agreed a summer without the Cavs will be strange for local amateur baseball.
“I feel bad for them, especially because this was going to be their 50th anniversary,” Niese said. “It just all went completely because of this. It’s in a really long line of traditions that have been wrecked by this, starting with the spring season of high school sports.”
Players who were set to play for the Cavs are considered CRBL free agents and can sign with any of the active franchises as long as they meet eligibility requirements. Cline could be playing a bit further away, as he said he has an outstanding offer to play in the Northwoods League with the Kenosha Kingfish this summer.
The CRBL is set to release a formal announcement and revised schedule in the coming days. Teams are constructing plans to adhere with county guidelines, stressing social distancing rules and attendance limitations, but Niese vocalized the uncertain nature of any preparations. Even a six-week season will be tough to pull off, and a spike in cases, a change in guidelines or positive tests within the league could quickly bring the season to a halt.
It’s a conundrum the league hopes it will only have to deal with for one year until its operation returns to normal.
“There aren’t any critical feelings here,” Niese said of the Cavs’ decision to sit out. “Both the Cavs and Whitehall Wolves will be welcomed back with open arms in 2021. We’re all looking forward to that because they’re two really good, competitive teams and organizations that represent the CRBL very well.”