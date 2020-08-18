Thomas Longbella is within striking distance entering the final rounds of the Wisconsin State Open.
The Chippewa Falls native shot a 2-under 68 on Tuesday at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, moving to 5-under for the tournament. He has sole possession of third place, three strokes behind leader Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant and one back of second-place Harrison Ott of Brookfield.
Longbella, this year’s State Amateur champion, had a rough start to his second round with two bogeys on his first five holes. But the University of Minnesota golfer closed with four birdies and no bogeys on the final 13 to remain in contention.
Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach entered the day tied for eighth, but slipped to a tie for 26th after carding a 6-over for the day. He was hindered by seven bogeys. He’s 5-over for the tournament.
Former UW-Stout player Kraig Joy is tied for 14th at 3-over.
Altoona’s Cole Stark (11-over), UW-Eau Claire’s Isaac Prefontaine (12-over) and Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson (13-over) all missed the cut. To qualify for the final two rounds, golfers needed to be 9-over or better.
The final two rounds will be played on Wednesday. Beaver Dam’s Dan Woltman, the two-time defending champion, is tied for fourth at 3-under.