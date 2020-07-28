A day after sharing second place, Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella made sure he'd be all alone on the leaderboard.
Longbella shot a 67 at Milwaukee Country Club on Tuesday, surging into sole possession of first place at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship. The University of Minnesota golfer entered the day two strokes back of the lead, but now is a stroke ahead entering the third round.
Longbella is 4-under for the tournament, one shot ahead of second-place Nate Thomson of Greendale. The McDonell graduate made three birdies on the final four holes of the front nine to power into the lead. He played a clean round with only one bogey.
Eau Claire's Matt Tolan, who was tied for second after the first round too, shot a 71 on Tuesday and will head into Wednesday tied for third place. He's even par after two rounds.
Tolan recovered from a rough start on Tuesday. After four bogeys and just one birdie on the front nine, the former North Husky made three straight birdies on Nos. 13 through 15 to get back on track.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach was the first-round leader at 3-under, but slipped to fifth after carding a 74 in the second round. Three bogeys on the final four holes set him back. He sits at 1-over for the tournament.
UW-Eau Claire golfer Isaac Prefontaine easily made the cut, shooting a 75 on Tuesday to get to 9-over after two rounds. Former Blugold Cole Stark also squeezed into the final two rounds, carding a 78 on Tuesday to just survive the cut at 14-over.
Golfers at 15-over or higher missed the cut. That group included Strum's Jon Higley, Eleva's Chad Brennan, Rice Lake's Ben Resnick and Blugold golfers Sean Murphy and Mason Gardner.
Longbella will look to add to his lead on moving day. The 2016 and 2018 runner-up tees off in the final group to take the course in the third round. Tolan and Leach are in the second-to-last group.
Milwaukee Country Club has proven to be formidable through two rounds. Only two golfers — Longbella and Thomson — are under par for the tournament.