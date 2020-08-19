Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella earned another high finish this summer, closing out the Wisconsin State Open in fifth place.
Fresh off a showing cementing him as Wisconsin's amateur champion in July, Longbella contended all week at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa. A tough fourth round, played immediately after the third round on Wednesday, saw him slip from third place to fifth to finish the tournament.
The University of Minnesota golfer finished 2-under for the tournament. He shot a 2-under third round on Wednesday morning, but went 5-over in the fourth round.
Fellow amateur Harrison Ott, of Brookfield, was the winner at 10-under. Ott golfs collegiately at Vanderbilt, and recently made a run to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach launched 15 spots up the leaderboard on the final day of play, ending the State Open at 3-over, good for 11th place. The Marquette golfer shot a pair of 69s on Wednesday. He was bogey-free in the third round.
Amateurs took four of the top five spots. Beaver Dam's Dan Woltman, who tied for second, was the only pro to crack the top five.
Former UW-Stout golfer Kraig Joy tied for 21st at 8-over.