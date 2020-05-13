For most, the postponement of the Olympic Trials was a disappointment.
Not for Lily Borgenheimer though. It couldn’t have happened at a better time for the Chippewa Falls native.
Borgenheimer qualified for the swimming Trials last summer, only a few months before having surgery to repair a torn labrum. The October operation, which was expected to take about eight months to fully recover from, made sure that time was not on her side when it came to getting ready for the June meet.
“It was going to be tough for me to come back that quickly,” Borgenheimer said. “I had a lot of time to recover, but it wouldn’t have been ideal to have such an intense meet and such intense training for that meet with the surgery that I had. But we were going to find a way to do it.”
As it turned out, she didn’t need to worry about it. When the Trials were pushed back a year in March, Borgenheimer got all the time she needed to get back to full health.
“The Trials being postponed was probably the best thing that could have happened for me,” she said. “There’s a silver lining in the sense that I will have more and more time to recover than I was before. It’s still a bummer, but with the injury it has worked out in my favor.”
With the Trials not taking place until June of 2021, Borgenheimer will have more than a year to get ready. She qualified in the 200-meter breaststroke.
It will be the next step in a swimming career which has skyrocketed in the last few years. Borgenheimer was the NCAA Division II runner-up in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2019 with Minnesota State, and took ninth nationally in the 100 breaststroke.
Heading into this year, she was a two-time Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champion in the 200 breaststroke.
She also won a conference title in the 100 breaststroke as a sophomore.
“What separates her from other athletes is that she’s motivated 365 days a year,” Minnesota State coach Nathan Owens told the Mankato Free Press last summer. “Not just for the season and not just with one goal in mind.”
Borgenheimer punched her ticket to the Trials at the Speedo Sectionals last July in Minneapolis. After a rocky start at the meet, she didn’t think she’d make the two-minute, 33.29-second benchmark she needed to qualify. But after refocusing and throwing her all into the time trial at the end of the meet, she clocked in at 2:31.91 — good enough to earn her a spot in Omaha, Neb.
“I was able to dig deep in my own head and mentally find a way to do it. After a long, stressful week, it was just amazing,” she said. “A lot of relief after all that hard work. I finally got it.”
Borgenheimer, now a junior who will be transferring to Colorado Mesa University next year, sat out this college season while recovering from surgery. And with pools being closed due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s just biding her time until she can get back into the water.
In the meantime, she’s exercising any way she can. But nothing can fully replicate actual swimming.
“Right now, I would say my strength and my training is probably the lowest it’s ever been,” Borgenheimer said. “Not being able to be in the pool is definitely the most challenging part of all this. So I’m just staying active as best as I can ... but being in the water is definitely my main form of exercise and strength training.”
When she does get the chance to get back to swimming, it’ll be time to get ready for her trip to Omaha for the biggest day on the USA Swimming calendar.
“The goal is still to compete at my best, whenever the Trials are,” Borgenheimer said. “The goal is to get back to the training I’ve had and even work harder. With coming to Colorado Mesa and my new team, I have no doubt that I’m going to get there and exceed my goals.”