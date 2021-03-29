Kyle Cody is back in the big leagues.
The Chippewa Falls native will be on the Texas Rangers' opening day roster when the upcoming Major League Baseball season gets underway later this week, according to multiple reports.
Texas manager Chris Woodward told reporters that Cody, a right-handed pitcher, will begin the season in the Rangers' bullpen.
Cody made his MLB debut last season with the Rangers. The 26-year-old McDonell graduate was a bright spot in the team's pandemic-shortened year, emerging as a starting pitcher with plenty of promise.
He entered the spring expecting to contend for a spot on the team, and did enough to carve out a roster spot.
“All I’ve been told is to be ready to come in and compete for a spot,” Cody told the Leader-Telegram in December. “They see me as a guy who can compete for a rotation spot, and I’ve just got to be ready to go. I want to carry over what happened last year and make my case that I can have a spot in the rotation, and that’s my plan.”
Although he will begin in a bullpen role, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reported Texas sees Cody as a starting pitcher in the long term.
Cody backed up that belief in his first season. He pitched to a 1.59 ERA in 22.2 innings last summer, making several starts.
He has a 1-1 mark with a 7.15 ERA in spring training this season, but showcased his potential in his most recent outing. Cody threw three scoreless innings and struck out six in a win over Cincinnati last Wednesday, earning high marks from Woodward.
“The only thing I really wrote was, ‘Wow,’” Woodward told media members. “Not just to see him use all his pitches, but the way he could do that, you could tell there was something different out there. He threw all those pitches with a ton of conviction. The way he used the changeups, the way he manipulated counts. His stuff was sharper. He just absolutely dominated.”
The Rangers are coming off a 22-38 season. As they sank to the bottom of the American League West standings midway through the season and playoff hopes faded, youth was granted more playing time. Cody was one of the beneficiaries.
He debuted on Aug. 21, striking out the side in a one-inning relief stint against Seattle. He went on to make eight appearances, five of which were starts. He ended the season with his two longest outings, both lasting five innings.
Texas has been careful with Cody's usage. The former McDonell star had Tommy Johns surgery in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season as a result. The Rangers have kept careful tabs on his workload since.
“You saw what Cody did with three innings today,” Woodward said last week. “I just think he could blow the doors off anybody with that kind of stuff. I think as of this year, as we work him into this season, we’ve got to be careful obviously with this guy.”
Cody is ranked the 22nd-best Rangers prospect by MLB Pipeline. He shined for McDonell as a high school athlete, winning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior, before starring at the University of Kentucky.
Varsho starting in AAA
Eau Claire Express alumnus Daulton Varsho will begin the season in Class AAA. The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned the catcher to their Reno affiliate last week.
Varsho, a rare hybrid as a player who can play both catcher and any outfield spot, made his major league debut last season. He hit .188 in 101 at-bats.
He hit .138 in 44 at-bats this spring. Arizona wants to give him more time to polish in the minor leagues before bringing him back into the fold at the major league level.
"Unfortunately, Daulton didn't have a great spring," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told the media last week. "And the facts are that he had to come in here and earn a spot, and that was outlined to him.
"He's a hitter. He's a good baseball player, things just were not clicking for him. And I think, fundamentally, a few things that were outlined to him, he's going to go ahead and perfect from an offensive standpoint. But the bat isn't his carry tool. The bat is a very, very special tool, but he does a good job playing all three outfield positions, and he's solid behind the plate. So we want both sides of his game to gain consistency and work out a couple of kinks, which we know he will."
Varsho, the nephew of Express manager Dale Varsho, spent two summers playing in Eau Claire. He hit .296 in 2015 and .321 in 2016. He was considered one of Arizona's top prospects prior to being called up last season.