Kyle Cody's debut season in Major League Baseball has been just about all he could ask for.
Five pitching appearances into his Texas Rangers career — including two starts — and he's sporting a 0.95 ERA in 9.2 innings of work.
It's safe to say the Chippewa Falls native is enjoying life in the big leagues so far.
"It wasn't really expected this year," Cody said prior to his first career start on Sept. 4. "I've been pretty grateful for the dominoes falling into place. It's just been a pretty amazing experience so far."
With the Rangers sitting in last place in the AL West, they've had plenty of freedom to throw young guys into the mix. Cody has perhaps seized the opportunity better than any other.
The former McDonell standout pitched three scoreless relief outings in August, including 2.1 innings against the star-studded Dodgers. In his first career start, the 26-year-old right-hander held Seattle to one hit and two walks across three innings.
His second start on Wednesday saw him run into a bit of trouble with three hits and three walks surrendered in 2.1 innings, but he escaped with only one earned run to his credit.
"He's looked good ever since we put him out there," Rangers manager Chris Woodward told the media. "Nothing really seems to bother him out there, which is pretty amazing for a young kid who hasn't pitched past A-ball."
Cody had never advanced to a higher level than Class A thanks largely to Tommy John surgery halting his career in 2018. But now that he's in the majors, he's making the most of it.
“I think it’s just about taking every day one day at a time and just try to take as much in as possible without overwhelming myself,” Cody told the media, “and keep working hard on what I’ve been working on my whole career.”
He's likely auditioning for a roster spot in 2021. His performances thus far probably haven't hurt in that regard.
Cody is averaging over a strikeout per inning, a stat which was jumpstarted when he struck out the side against Seattle in his debut. He also struck out three against the Dodgers and three more on Wednesday.
“One thing we know about these kids is they are fearless,” Woodward said following Wednesday's game. “They don’t care who is in the opposing batter’s box or who is pitching for the other team. That’s very easy to see, these kids have no fear."
Cody is still seeking his first win, and took the loss in his first start despite only giving up one unearned run. But on his current pace, it might just be a matter of time. He's expected to start again next Tuesday against Houston.
Regardless of wins and losses, he's already impressed his manager.
“He’s a little bit of a silent assassin,” Woodward said of Cody. “I’d heard a lot of good things about him, but he’s been really impressive just how he handles himself. He doesn’t seem bothered by a lot. So I’m excited to get him out there. I’m excited to get him out there on a more regular basis to see him pitch because it’s been really, really impressive.”