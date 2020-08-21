Chippewa Falls native Kyle Cody couldn't have asked for a better start to his MLB career.
Cody, a 2012 graduate of McDonell, struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning to keep his Texas Rangers close in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners Saturday night in Seattle.
He struck out right fielder Braden Bishop looking to kick off his big league career, then sent catcher Joseph Odom down in the same fashion. Cody ended the frame with a swinging strikeout, getting the best of JP Crawford on three pitches.
The Rangers called up Cody on Thursday, the latest chapter in his comeback journey since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2018. That trip under the knife kept him out for the entirety of the 2019 season.
Cody was added to the team’s 60-player pool on July 20.
"He's been a topic of conversation. Obviously, we had to put him on the 40-man," Rangers manager Chris Woodward told Rangers media before Cody's debut. "He hadn't really pitched above (Class A) ball, but a lot of his makeup qualities came out. We felt with his stuff, physical ability, 96-97 (mph fastball), power sink, really good command, strike thrower with elite spin on his breaking balls – all the things were there."
Cody pitched collegiately at Kentucky prior to the Rangers selecting him in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He guided McDonell to back-to-back Division 4 state runner-up finishes while in high school. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin in 2012.
In 2017, his last full professional season, he went 9-6 in the minors with a sterling 2.64 ERA. That performance earned him the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year distinction.
Cody is the second player with Chippewa Valley ties to make his MLB debut this season. Daulton Varsho, the nephew of Express manager Dale Varsho who spent two summers in Eau Claire, has played 10 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks since his callup on July 30.