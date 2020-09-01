With some sparkling relief outings behind him, Kyle Cody will be taking the next step for the Texas Rangers.
The Chippewa Falls native is scheduled to start for the Rangers on Friday night against Seattle, marking the first Major League Baseball start for the recently recalled rookie.
Dallas Morning News Rangers writer Evan Grant tweeted that Cody will not be expected to pitch more than three or four innings on Friday.
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Monday that Cody would be given an opportunity to start without specifying when that would be.
Sitting in fourth place in the AL West as of Tuesday morning, the Rangers are looking to give opportunities to their younger players to prove themselves. Cody falls in that category.
“We need to see some of these guys for our future,” Texas manager Chris Woodward told the media. “This is a valuable experience for a lot of these younger guys, and frankly it’s really valuable for us to see what we have.”
Cody has pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in relief this season. Most recently, he kept the Los Angeles Dodgers off the scoreboard with 2.1 innings of work last Saturday.
Cody has six strikeouts this season and has limited opponents to one hit and three walks against him. He struck out the side in his big league debut against the Mariners.
He'll replace the recently traded Mike Minor in the starting rotation. Minor was dealt to Oakland on Monday.
In the minor leagues, Cody was a starting pitcher. The right-hander was Texas' minor league pitcher of the year in 2017.
Friday's game is scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. in Seattle.