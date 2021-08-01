Brooklyn Sandvig has already shown she’s among the best prep runners Wisconsin has to offer.
This week, she’ll get a chance to test herself against an even larger talent pool.
The soon-to-be Chippewa Falls junior will compete at the AAU Junior Olympics this week in Humble, Texas. Representing the Milwaukee Mustangs AAU program, she’ll go head-to-head with national competition in four events.
“I’m definitely excited just to see everyone that comes from all around the country,” she said. “There’s going to definitely be a lot of competition, and I’m excited to race against people who are faster than me and see if my time improves.”
Sandvig will run in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, along with the 400- and 1,600-meter relays.
She won a Division 1 state title in the 400 this spring, and got on the podium in all four state meet events she participated in. She had a short break between the high school and AAU seasons, and picked up right where she left off.
Sandvig qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics by taking second in the 100 and third in the 200 at regionals in mid-July, along with running on regional champion relay teams.
“I feel like it’s going to be more of a challenge, but I’m definitely up for it,” she said. “I’m super excited to see if I can push myself even harder when there’s stronger competition.”
It has been a breakout year for the all-around talent. In addition to the sprints, she shined in several field events for the Cardinals in the spring.
“I don’t think we’ve had somebody in our program that can run a 100, 200, 400, long jump, high jump, getting numbers that she’s doing, all in one season,” Chippewa Falls track and field coach Becky Nette said during the season. “I don’t think we’ve had a girl in a really long time with just so much diversity and versatility. It’s pretty rare to see something like that. It’s pretty cool that she’s with us.”
Sandvig was dominant in the high school season, catching the eye of the Mustangs organization. They reached out to the Chippewa Falls coaching staff to see if she would be interested in joining up. She did, and it’s a decision that brought her to Texas.
She’s been preparing at home, both at Chippewa Falls’ summer conditioning program and on her own. It’s made for an interesting dynamic in relay races with the Mustangs. Sandvig isn’t able to practice with the group given the distance between them, so she’s been working on it as she goes.
“I don’t get to train handoffs with my team, so really my only expectation is to just have a good handoff since I’m not part of practice,” Sandvig said.
The competition began on Saturday and runs through August 7. Sandvig won’t go in with any set goals, but is excited to see how she stacks up.
“I feel like running in Texas, it’ll be warmer, there will be more competition, I think I’ll be able to compete even better,” she said.