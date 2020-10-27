Chippewa Falls High School will play fall sports through the weekend, activities director Mike Thompson told the Leader-Telegram.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced it is switching to fully remote learning beginning next week, lasting at least through Nov. 30.
The Cardinals football team is slated to play at Marshfield on Friday night, Cardinals cross country runner Haley Mason is due to compete at the WIAA state meet on Saturday in Hartland and the girls swim and dive team is set for the Big Rivers meet on Saturday in River Falls.
Thompson said that officials are constantly evaluating the situation with regard to fall sports.
"We are evaluating this every minute," Thompson said in an email to the Leader-Telegram. "We are discussing extending seasons and ending seasons due to our move to fully remote instruction."
Thompson noted Tuesday afternoon that nothing was 100% in place yet following the switch to remote learning.