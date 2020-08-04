After a summer of low-stakes baseball, Chippewa River Baseball League teams will finally have something concrete to play for.
CRBL squads will compete in a qualifying tournament for the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament this weekend. It will be the first time all year that games will truly count toward something after the league canceled its season in July.
Teams had the option to play out their schedules if they wished — and some did — but all contests were considered non-league.
Now when they take the field this weekend, something will be on the line.
“It’s really hard to get into a competitive mindset for the year when you know you’re not playing for anything at that point,” Eau Claire Bears player-manager Chevy Tollefson said. “So it’s really exciting for a lot of guys that we’re getting into a weekend where we’re going to be able to play some actual competitive baseball with an end goal in sight.”
Two teams will qualify for the WBA from the six-team qualifying tournament. The field was originally seven, but Tilden elected not to play and withdrew. The teams are still seeded one through seven, with Tilden included in the bracket, based on last year’s CRBL record for each squad.
Osseo, the four-time defending league champion, is the top seed and received a bye for the first round. The Merchants will face the seventh-seeded Chippewa Falls LumberJacks, who won via Tilden’s forfeit, on Sunday with the winner qualifying for the WBA.
On Saturday, the No. 3 Eau Claire Bears take on the No. 6 Jim Falls Sturgeons and the No. 4 Bloomer Woodticks host the No. 5 Beef River Bullfrogs. The winners of those two games meet on Sunday for the other WBA berth.
The Eau Claire Rivermen and Cadott Red Sox opted not to participate. The Eau Claire Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves announced earlier in the summer they would not play this season.
“We had an option of voting in two teams (for the WBA), or the option of playing a qualifying tournament,” qualifying tournament director and Beef River manager Jesse VenRooy said. “After multiple discussions with all the managers, we decided the tournament would be the best way for us to be represented in the WBA tournament.”
Similar to the setup for the summer’s non-league games, the duty to enforce local health guidelines will fall upon the host team.
“That was our biggest concern, what was it going to look like?” VenRooy said. “We wanted it to look like those non-league games where it was the host’s responsibility to keep everyone safe. So that’s why we did it at multiple different locations. Each one of those locations already has their protocols in place, so there’s not a whole lot that they need to do to institute any protocols. And it avoids the gathering of multiple teams in the same location.”
In the Bears’ case, they won’t be able to play home games in Eau Claire due to local restrictions. That’s been their situation all summer.
“We miss our home field, but at this point with the way things are, everything’s kind of weird (already),” Tollefson said. “We’ve kind of settled into this uncomfortable, not normal feeling that this season has been. We’ve just kind of rolled with it.”
The WBA tournament is set to take place in Spooner from Aug. 14-16. The WBA said in a June social media post that a secondary site could potentially be added as well.
CRBL teams have typically done well at the WBA. The Cavaliers won the state tournament last year, and Osseo won in 2018. The Bears have made two consecutive appearances there too.
Whichever squads represent the league this summer will hope to continue that trend.
“Every team seems to be just about as good as the next, and we’ve all had a very limited number of games this year. So it all seems to be up in the air,” Tollefson said.