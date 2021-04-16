The Chippewa Steel announced sweeping changes to its organization Friday.
The Steel, a junior hockey team playing in the North American Hockey League, announced new owners have taken over the club and a new head coach has been established.
Former owner Steve Black, who brought the Steel to Chippewa Falls in 2018, agreed to transfer ownership to Kasik Hockey, LLC, the organization said in a press release. The new owners will be keeping the Steel in town, announcing a lease extension at Chippewa Area Ice Arena through the 2023-24 season.
Kasik Hockey, LLC is owned by Kelly Kasik and Geoff Stahl, her husband. Kasik has been a real estate investor for the last 16 years. She will run the team, with assistance from Stahl, who has been with Apple for the past 21 years.
"We are so excited about this opportunity to be the new owners of the Chippewa Steel," Kelly Kasik said in a statement. "We love hockey and are looking forward to growing the organization and supporting these young men achieve their goals on and off the ice. The Chippewa Valley is a fantastic area, and we are so lucky to have your support. We can't wait to meet everyone!"
Mike Janda will take over coaching and general manager duties immediately, replacing Carter Foguth. Janda served as the Director of Coaches and Development Coordinator for the San Jose Jr. Sharks for the last nine years. As a player, he played in the NAHL and at the Division I level with Rochester Institute of Technology, where he reached the NCAA Frozen Four.
Kasik Hockey, LLC will also assume ownership for the New Ulm Steel in the NA3HL.
"Our goals are to attract and develop high-level hockey players. This means providing a great playing experience and environment which will allow players to develop both as a hockey player and as a person," Kasik said in a statement. "These goals are achieved by committed ownership, focused scouting program, a determined coaching staff and a team which is closely tied into its community. This focus on the complete player helps them achieve both next steps in hockey as well as life, fostering skills which they will carry on with them throughout their lives."
Black brought the Steel to Chippewa Falls in 2018, re-branding the club from the Coulee Region Chill to the Chippewa Steel.
"I want to thank Steve Black for his years of dedication to our leagues. He impacted hundreds of players' lives, giving them an opportunity to succeed, and was able to build and grow teams that were successful on the ice and in the community," NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Kelly and Geoff and am excited to see what they have in store in the future for the Steel."
The Chippewa Steel are at the bottom of the Midwest Division this season, taking a 10-20 record into Friday night's game against Janesville.