The "how?" question doesn't have an immediate answer yet for the Chippewa Steel.
The answer to "if?" seems pretty clear, however.
As the North American Hockey League team preps for its July tryout camps, it's sailing in uncharted territory amid the coronavirus pandemic. While it's uncertain how exactly COVID-19 will impact the team's setup next month, it seems likely that it will have some degree of effect.
"I would say things have definitely taken a step in the right direction over the last couple of weeks," Chippewa head coach Carter Foguth said. "Talking to players, parents and the people around here, the hope is that after a month here in June and then a couple of weeks into July we're still able to proceed — even if it's a little different numbers-wise and we have to monitor things more closely than usual."
For now, the Steel are taking things day by day and week by week. They're staying optimistic, but are aware things might be a little different this year.
Last year, the Steel's tryout camps brought 200-plus players to Chippewa Falls, many from other states and countries. A repeat showing at that kind of size this summer might not be in the cards.
If international travel bans remain in place, the Steel and other junior hockey teams could miss out on foreign players who typically find a home in leagues stateside.
"For camp, and I can't say for sure yet, but it's definitely looking that way (that international numbers will be lower)," Foguth said. "For the actual season, our hope is to be able to have those guys. But that's just one of those day-to-day, week-to-week, wait and see kind of things."
The Steel's main camp is scheduled for July 23-25 in Chippewa Falls. A futures camp and a goalie camp are set for a few days before that. The main camp helps the franchise build its roster for the upcoming season, with players competing for a spot on the team.
The 2019-20 NAHL season was canceled on March 17. At the time, a league announcement said all teams would be able to move forward with their tryout camp schedules.
While health guidelines have eased in Wisconsin, the Steel still may take extra precautions to ensure attendees' safety.
Foguth said he was not aware of any finalized plans as of Wednesday, but speculated that they may need to limit spectator attendance at the camps, and limit the amount of people in the arena at any given time.
"It's definitely something that has to be considered, obviously, with everything that's going on," he said.
Players need to sign up for the camps on their own ahead of time, and Foguth said registration numbers have been a little bit lower than usual this year.
"It varies state to state," he said. "You could be talking to a player from Texas and a player from New York, and their two situations are different: whether they've been able to train or not, whether they'll be able to make the trip out here or not. So registration-wise, it's been a little different, but I think a lot of that is because of the hesitation from players and parents based on the uncertainty."
For players who are able to attend, safety will be paramount. The Steel will have ongoing discussions with those in charge in youth hockey and Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
"We're going to talk to the rink people about what we need to do to make sure we're following the rules and doing what we need to," Foguth said. "Whether it's distancing people, or fans not being allowed, or only having a certain amount of people at the rink at one time, those will all be taken into consideration. Ultimately, we'll make the decision based off what rink officials tell is us the safest way to go about things."