If you talk with Chippewa Steel head coach and general manager Casey Mignone long enough, you might get the impression he is just as interested in helping the players under his care become good people as he is in helping the young athletes prepare for college or professional careers.

He said there is more than enough returning talent this season for the Steel — who play their home opener Thursday evening at 7 p.m. against the Anchorage Wolverines — to slide into a playoff berth. The franchise has not made the postseason since relocating to Chippewa Falls in 2018, and last year's playoff push ran out of steam at the end of the season.