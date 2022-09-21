If you talk with Chippewa Steel head coach and general manager Casey Mignone long enough, you might get the impression he is just as interested in helping the players under his care become good people as he is in helping the young athletes prepare for college or professional careers.
He said there is more than enough returning talent this season for the Steel — who play their home opener Thursday evening at 7 p.m. against the Anchorage Wolverines — to slide into a playoff berth. The franchise has not made the postseason since relocating to Chippewa Falls in 2018, and last year's playoff push ran out of steam at the end of the season.
"This year's team has a commitment to doing things the right way and seems to value putting team success over individual success," Mignone said. He said this year's squad did a lot of work over the summer to come in strong and fit.
"Any work done off the rink will lead to success on it," he said.
One thing Mignone seemed especially proud of, is the organization’s drive to get out into the community to learn about it and assist people in it. He said that is how the team draws people to games. He emphasized the small arena where the Steel play leads to a fun environment. He encourages players to interact with the youngest hockey fans who line up along the arena entry, many of whom are looking for attention from the players, sometimes in the form of a broken stick or a puck.
Mignone mentioned three players on this year's team who are already getting some attention from colleges and professionals: forward Joe Kelly (an Eau Claire native), defensive player Mason Johnson, and Sam Rice, another forward. Kelly is reunited with former Eau Claire Memorial teammate Peyton Platter, who is also on the team this season.
The coach described a team excited to play at home and show fans what kind of quality team is on the ice this year.
"We are trying to marry individual success with team success," Mignone said. He implied that doing so will lead to team success, and success in life after hockey.
He expressed fascination with the willingness of the players, several of whom are from other countries, such as Canada, Sweden, and Slovakia, to leave behind their families and pursue the dream of becoming college hockey players.
As he put it, "it is not a right to play on this team, it's a privilege." He explained, "There are certain things we expect of them and it's up to them hold up their end of the bargain.”
One of the expectations of the players is they find ways to make things better for everyone around them.
"We are trying to give them tools to be successful in life, and instill some good values," Mignone finished.
The Steel are 3-1 heading into their Thursday evening home opener at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel are at home Thursday, Friday and Saturday against Anchorage. Each game is scheduled for 7 p.m.