CHIPPEWA FALLS — At its core, junior hockey is about players developing individually to be able to move on to a higher level. But now that the prospect of a playoff experience is ahead of the Chippewa Steel, the team-oriented priorities have started to hold more weight day after day.
As the second half of the North American Hockey League season heats up, the Steel find themselves in contention for the franchise's first postseason berth. Chippewa enters this weekend's action three points back of the final qualifying spot in the Midwest Division.
With just over two months of the season left, the Steel have a chance to add a few extra high-stakes games to their spring agenda.
"I think most guys come into junior hockey for individual goals," said Chippewa forward Joe Kelly, an Eau Claire native. "But as the season goes on, at least for me, the brotherhood I've created with all these guys on the team makes you want to win for the guy sitting next to you."
Chippewa is 17-18 this season and has 36 points. The Steel sit in sixth in the Midwest Division, two points back of the fifth-place Minnesota Magicians and three behind fourth-place Minnesota Wilderness. The top four teams in each division earn a spot in the Robertson Cup playoffs.
The next few weeks will be pivotal in the pursuit of that fourth-place position. The Steel play the Wilderness twice this weekend, with the series presenting a golden opportunity to gain ground in the standings. Chippewa is 4-2 against the Wilderness this season and has won three straight meetings between the clubs.
"I think (the next few weeks) are monumental," Steel coach Casey Mignone said. "We talked this morning with the group about how we're at the inflection point of the year. There's not many times you're going to get another chance to beat a team that's in front of you, in striking distance."
The Steel also host last-place Kenai River for a two-game series to open their February slate. They have five games against 17-19 Janesville across February and March.
If they want to make a serious surge up the standings, the coming weeks appear to be the ideal time for it.
"It's huge," Kelly said. "These next few weeks and next few months are everything for us. Every game's important but because these guys are a few points ahead, if we win a game, they're not getting any points. We can leapfrog them even more."
Chippewa has not reached the Robertson Cup playoffs since the Coulee Region Chill moved to the area and re-branded to the Steel in 2018. They were likely to make it in the 2019-20 season, but their campaign was cut short due to the pandemic. They were in second place in the Midwest with a 12-point cushion between them and the non-qualifying spots at the time of cancellation.
The Steel took last in their division in both 2018-19 and last season.
"I think making the playoffs and getting into that second season is something huge that you can build on as an organization," Mignone said, "to kind of really prove that you have taken that step.
"Making the playoffs would be a great accomplishment for us, and that's our mindset and our goal."
The Steel have come a long way in a short amount of time. They're only a handful of months removed from personnel changes in the front office. Mignone was hired only two weeks before the season began, but has been pleased with how things have come together in his first year at the helm.
"It's a whirlwind for everyone, for the players and me," Mignone said. "But I feel like everyone's come together pretty quickly. It's a good group, and I feel like there's a lot more left for us to give. We're going to be playing all-out here for the next couple of months and hopefully have some home playoff games here in late April."