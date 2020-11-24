The Chippewa Steel have paused their season until Dec. 31, the team announced Tuesday.
The Steel said in a press release the pause is due to schedule complications associated with Minnesota's most recent public health order.
Chippewa plays in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division. The division is home to the Minnesota Magicians, along with two Alaskan clubs: Kenai River and Fairbanks. The two Alaskan teams hold their camps in Minnesota and the state serves as home base for part of the season.
Minnesota's public health order, which went into effect last Friday, put a pause on most organized sports until Dec. 18.
"We are evaluating the best possible options to get back on the ice as soon as possible," the Steel said in a statement.
The postponed games will be rescheduled for later in the season.
Chippewa has already played four games this season, winning one and losing three. The Steel were scheduled to play the Magicians in Minnesota on Wednesday before returning to Wisconsin to take on Janesville in a two-game weekend series.
The Steel are scheduled to play the Austin Bruins on Dec. 31, when the pause expires.