A multi-month hockey famine has ensured Tuesday's North American Hockey League Entry Draft will be a new experience for everyone involved.
Despite precious few games being played since March, NAHL teams will need to find ways to bolster their rosters with selections in the draft. They haven't been able to rely on in-person scouting, but have found other ways to evaluate talent ahead of the annual haul of prospects entering the league.
For Chippewa Steel head coach Carter Foguth, that's meant plenty of hours spent watching film.
"The vast majority of everything has just been watching video," Foguth said. "With us having been off for four, five months, it's been a lot of video from the start of (last) season on guys, and then even as far back as the previous season. So it's been tough from that standpoint."
The Steel are coming off a shortened season in which they finished in second place in the NAHL's Midwest Division, sporting a 29-18 record.
They expect to have a lot of experience back this winter among defensemen and goaltenders. But Foguth wants to target offense in the draft, and for good reason.
The Steel's top two scorers from last season, Jacob Dirks and Connor Szmul, are both headed off to play college hockey. They combined for 48 goals and 95 points last winter.
The team could also lose its No. 3 point-getter, Killian Kiecker-Olson. The Des Moines Buccaneers selected him in the United States Hockey League draft, and if he makes their team he'll be another loss for the Steel. If not, he would return to Chippewa.
"Biggest thing is just up front," Foguth said. "We're losing three, if not four of our top scorers, so that's really the biggest thing in the draft. ... We're just looking to replace a lot of scoring up front."
Foguth expects the Steel to make about 10 selections in the draft. Each team gets a certain number of picks based on the amount of veterans and tendered contracts they have on their roster heading into the draft.
Despite the lack of in-person scouting, Foguth said he and his team are confident heading into the event.
"We feel good," he said. "It's just been a different process with everything, but we feel good about everything heading into it."
After the draft, attentions will turn to the Steel's main tryout camp later this week. It's set to run from Thursday to Saturday, and will help Chippewa fill out its roster for the upcoming season.
The Steel have worked closely with Chippewa Area Ice Arena officials and the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association to come up with protocols to safely run the camp amidst COVID-19 concerns.
The team is spacing out registration, requiring everyone to wear a mask and having temperatures taken upon arrival, and no spectators are allowed at the camp. Players can't use the locker rooms either.
"We're just trying to do our part where we're able to have camp, but do it in a safe manner," Foguth said.
Last year's camp drew hundreds of players to Chippewa Falls. It offers players a chance to make the team even if they aren't selected in the draft.
"Some guys might come out of nowhere and impress us," Foguth said. "It's definitely a good opportunity for guys to come out and make the team, especially with everything going on and limited access to watching players."