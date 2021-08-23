The Chippewa Steel have parted ways with head coach and general manager Mike Janda, the team announced Monday.
The California Amateur Hockey Association suspended Janda from coaching for two years for "fraudulent and misleading game reporting and scoresheet manipulation of non-eligible participants." Although the suspension came from Janda's time at his previous job with the Jr. Sharks 18U team, it prompted the Steel to move on.
He served in his role with the Steel since April.
“Due to the unfortunate decision, Mike Janda has been relieved of his duties. We wish him and his family nothing but the best," Steel owner Kelly Kasik said in a press release.
The Kasik family took over ownership of the Steel on April 16 and installed Janda as the club's new coach and general manager. Chippewa finished last in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division last season.
The Steel begin their upcoming season on Sept. 10 when they host Kenai. With three weeks until the puck drops, Chippewa said it has begun the search for a new coach.
Also on Monday, Chippewa announced Brad Stepan will be the organization's director of hockey operations. Stepan was a fifth-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 1985 and has held a number of organizational roles in his post-playing days.
He spent three seasons as an area scout for the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, in addition to scouting in the NAHL and coaching at the high school level.
“We could not be more excited for Brad to join our organization. He brings a vast knowledge and commitment to our organization, but more importantly the game of hockey. Having Brad on our team will be great for all levels of our organization and we could not think of a better fit,” Kasik said.