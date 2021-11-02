The Chippewa Steel tendered four players for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, including Eau Claire native Peyton Platter.
The tender gives the Steel Platter’s playing rights for next season. A player signs a tender to signal his intentions to play for that organization, and other teams within the same league are no longer allowed to recruit him.
Platter, a senior at Memorial, scored 16 goals and tallied 22 assists for the Old Abes last winter. The forward was an honorable mention all-state selection by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association. He had the second-most points for Memorial, only behind current Steel player Joe Kelly.
“A true north and south winger, who is deceptively fast and takes pucks to the net,” Steel coach Casey Mignone said of Platter in a release. “Peyton is a smart player that always finds himself with the puck in the danger areas of the rink.”
Platter notched 31 points as a sophomore in 2019-20, and also helped the Memorial baseball team reach the state semifinals last spring.
The Steel also signed defensemen Mason Johnson and Brady Yakesh and forward Kayden Shahan to tenders. Johnson and Yakesh are both Minnesotans, while Shahan hails from Washington.
A tender is similar to a contract. Signees are free to play for teams in other leagues if they choose, but no other NAHL clubs may attempt to sign or draft them.
The Steel are 9-9 this season and sit in sixth in the NAHL’s Midwest Division.
Platter wasn’t the only Eau Claire native to earn an NAHL tender on Tuesday. The El Paso Rhinos tendered Johan Akervik, who graduated from North this year. The former Husky is currently playing with CarShield AAA Hockey in the NAPHL.
Akervik led North in points with 26 last season. He scored 12 goals and made 14 assists in his final year with the Huskies.