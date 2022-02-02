Stanley-Boyd senior Michael Karlen signs on Wednesday to play football at Northern Michigan University. Karlen was one of several local athletes to officially ink their college commitments on National Signing Day.
Wednesday's National Signing Day saw athletes across the country ink their commitments to play college sports. The Chippewa Valley had its fair share of those making their commitments official.
The majority of signings on Wednesday were for football players. As college programs across the country unveiled additions to their recruiting classes, several featured athletes from the area.
Eau Claire North offensive lineman Trey Steele signed to play for Division II stalwart Minnesota Duluth. Across town, Eau Claire Memorial safety Thade Breuer was announced as a member of the incoming class at the University of Sioux Falls.
A pair of Big Rivers standouts will be teammates at Augustana University. Chippewa Falls offensive lineman Bryant Petska and Rice Lake defensive back Alex Belongia are headed there.
Menomonie quarterback Reed Styer helped the Mustangs earn a share of the Big Rivers title this fall. He signed to play at Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday.
Altoona's Craig Ervin is headed west. The Rails lineman signed to play at Winona State next season.
Three who developed on the gridiron in the Heart O' North will take their talents to Minnesota State Moorhead. Cumberland's Gavin Jarchow and Isaac Runstrom and Bloomer quarterback Jack Strand will all play for the Dragons.
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen owns the Orioles' school record with a 52-yard field goal. He'll play at Northern Michigan.
Spring Valley wide receiver Tyler Bowman will join a familiar face from the Chippewa Valley at Northern State. Menomonie native Mike Schmidt is the coach there.
Wednesday's signings went beyond the gridiron too. Eau Claire North's Dan Otto signed to compete in track and field at Concordia-St. Paul, and Altoona's Trentyn Giere will play soccer at Lakeland.