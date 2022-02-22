One thing Ted Theyerl of the Eau Claire Ski Striders seems particularly proud of in the young athletes who comprise the Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski team is that they are good human beings with varied interests. One skier on the team is also a dancer, another is a musician.
They're not bad as skiers either. The boys and girls teams recently competed in their state championship race in Cable. The girls team brought home second place, its highest finish ever, and skier Fran Peterson landed atop the girls individual podium.
Nordic skiing is a club sport in Wisconsin, so the athletes do not go through the same kind of qualifying process for tournaments as those competing through the WIAA. The boys and girls Nordic ski teams simply registered to compete at the state level. There are 58 skiers on the roster right now, and they skied in Cable as part of a field of 450.
The Ski Striders were founded in 1973 to promote recreational cross-country skiing in youth and adults alike, according to the organization website. The Nordic ski team meets at Tower Ridge Recreation area three times weekly for practice. Several high school skiers were observed as they hit the trails during a recent practice and they appeared to move easily and confidently over the groomed trails using a combination of the classical style and the faster skating style often seen in competitions like the Olympics.
Coach Andrew Johnson, boys skier Jack Dahlby, and Peterson explained the state competition requires athletes to ski a total of 10 kilometers — five freestyle, and five in the classical style. The Chippewa Valley Nordic ski team has been participating in the state races since 2004, according to Johnson.
It seemed Theyerl finds it just as important, if not more so, that the athletes be well-rounded individuals in all aspects of life, not just as competitors. That's a lesson Aubrie Ecker seems to have taken to heart.
She explained that earlier this season she was struggling to find some more speed, and Johnson suggested she focus more on just skiing instead of on the result. He told her, “Just go out and ski,” she reported. She appeared to take the advice saying, “Don’t measure success by results so much as by effort.”
In short: "Make the goal continuous improvement.”
Maddy Rosenberger, another girls team member, finished 10th overall at state with a time of 23:15. Ecker was 13th after a 23:33 race.
Rosenberger and Dahlby explained they became involved in Chippewa Valley Nordic through the “Kickin’ Kids” program which Johnson and Theyerl said starts with children who are old enough to walk. Rosenberger said her family was not interested in skiing until she started pursuing it and now her parents enjoy the sport as well. Dahlby, whose older sister, Aiva participates on the girls team, estimated he was five years old when he started skiing.
Theyerl and Johnson, expressed pride in the Nordic team, which is part of the Ski Striders organization. Many of the skiers competing as part of the team now have turned their focus to qualifying for the junior nationals.
Johnson explained team scores in Nordic skiing are tallied in much the same manner as cross country foot races, where the lowest scoring team wins; or, the higher an individual finishes in a race, the lower the number of points a team receives.