BRUCE — Lenny Seyberth didn’t think he knew enough about skiing at the time. As long as you know more than the person you’re teaching, a friend told him.
Now Seyberth is in his 30th year volunteering as a ski instructor at Christie Mountain. Even as he celebrated his 86th birthday on Monday he took the time to share the sport he loves with others.
“I hear so many people up here in Wisconsin grumbling about the winter and how long it is,” Seyberth said. “Pretty soon I found that I was wishing the winter would continue. It gave me a purpose.”
Seyberth had sold his business in Eau Claire and retired to live in the New Auburn area where he had owned a summer cottage. He built a new house and began living there permanently. Shortly after he was then helping instruct others how to ski and has been doing it ever since. What keeps him going is seeing how quickly kids can grow in confidence before your eyes. There have been a number of school groups over the years with a diversity of skill level, and also those with physical and intellectual disabilities. When you see them react to their success, or the reaction from their peers, it makes it worth it.
“It was just an encouragement for me to see kids there who were so scared about what they were about to undertake,” Seyberth said, “and in a matter of an hour and a half going gangbusters down the hill and having fun.”
First ski experience
Skiing wasn’t a part of Seyberth’s life from childhood though. It all started in college when his fraternity brothers told him about the women they were meeting on the slopes and that sounded interesting. He went with his buddies to Telemark and thought he’d keep the ladies company, but they were out on the ski hills so he realized he needed to grab some skis too. Seyberth headed to the rental office for skis, boots and poles. The only boots they had weren’t the right size so the experience was uncomfortable and didn’t last long.
“I did about three runs of that and wound up taking the rental equipment back and spent the rest of the day keeping the bartender company,” he said. “That’s my first experience with skiing.”
A while later he was in search of a stocking hat for deer hunting one fall, and while at a ski shop in Eau Claire he ran into his uncle and learned the family was headed to Aspen, Colo. He ended up joining them on the adventure, but his uncle learned he had a long way to go to be a good skier.
“My uncle saw me come down the hill and he was shaking his head,” Seyberth said. “He said we’ve got to get you in a ski school, so that’s how it all got started.”
A special place
Seyberth has skied all over the West and he says what Christie Mountain has is unique. The volunteers and the rest of the staff are like a family, he said. They all pull together on projects and there’s no attitude of ‘that’s not my job.’ Christie Mountain has become a second home for him.
“We have such a good group of people,” Seyberth said. “The volunteers here, both the instructors and the ski patrol, are so dedicated to what they do, and dedicated to this place because of the Vohs, and that it makes it a very unique place. I don’t know of another place that is like it.”
Andrea Vohs, general manager at Christie Mountain, said people like Seyberth is what makes it special. He’s inspired others to enjoy winter sports and without him many kids may spend the winter months stuck in their basement with nothing to do.
“The volunteers are great and it’s so great to have people like Lenny because those new instructors coming in see his dedication and his passion for the sport,” Vohs said. “He makes it fun for every lesson. He is always great to go out and ski with, and I don’t know what we’d do without him.”
No slowing down
Even a few injuries haven’t kept Seyberth from what he loves. Nine years ago he needed a hip replacement so he scheduled it for spring right after the ski season. By the time of the first snowfall he was ready to get back to work. He’s only missed a portion of one winter following an Achilles injury in late summer. He called his doctor in February wondering if he could ski now. The doctor gave him the go-ahead to get back to skiing, although he was to take it easy.
As long as he’s physically capable, Seyberth plans to continue instructing. Vohs said Seyberth has quite few years left in him and is quick to tell him he’s still an asset to Christie Mountain each year when he gets in contact about instructing, and says he doesn’t want to be a hindrance.
“I guess I look at it from the standpoint that I’m so grateful to a loving God that he allows me the physical capacity to do this,” Seyberth said. “I’m very grateful. The main thing is I don’t want to not be a good teacher.
“There’s going to be a time where physically where I won’t be able to do what I do now. I hope that I’m smart enough at that time to say ‘maybe I can continue skiing but maybe I can’t teach anymore.’ I’m not looking forward to that day.”