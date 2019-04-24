Regis’ girls basketball program has been one of the most successful programs in the area. The Ramblers regularly send players to play collegiate basketball; however, girls head basketball coach Patrick Bougton said he has noticed an alarming trend.
Earlier this year, Boughton said he struggled to put together a full girl’s basketball program. It’s not just his program that’s having trouble, he said multiple programs are having to beg girls to try out for their basketball teams because of a drop off in girls playing basketball across the state.
On Wednesday night, he held a round-table discussion for some of Wisconsin’s best women’s and girls basketball minds to discuss the issues facing female basketball participation. The meeting included 12 local girls high school basketball coaches, along with Wisconsin’s women’s head basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis, Blugolds’ coach Tonja Englund, UW-Stout’s women’s basketball coach Hannah Iverson, and Viterbo women’s basketball coach Lionel Jones, formerly the high school coach at Durand.
Many of the coaches said they’ve noticed girls increasingly opting to play volleyball instead of basketball during the winter semester, a shift Iverson suggested may be because it’s an easier sport to pickup and learn than basketball. Bougton suggested the physicality of basketball may be another reason girls are moving toward volleyball, and multiple coaches added that they would like to see more fouls called and higher quality referees at both high school and AAU games to help limit overly aggressive behavior.
Tsipis spoke strongly against sport specialization for girls at a young age. He said he prefers girls who have grown up playing multiple sports, and other coaches said they believe specialization has led to girls burning out of basketball due to the pressures to succeed in the sport coming from parents and overly-competitive AAU coaches.
A lack of public role models can sometimes be a problem for female basketball players who can’t directly identify with star basketball players as easily as young boys. Iverson said it can be hard work for girls to find role models within the sport. Englund has combated this problem by creating a mentor system within her program that involves bringing alumnae back to work as role models for current students. She also advocates having older players mentor younger players on the team in order to create a family dynamic within the program.
Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson said parental pressures can sometimes cause girls to quit the sport early, and while he loves how AAU teams can help improve a girls’ skills, he’s concerned some programs are too expensive and the high costs can force less fortunate families away from playing the sport.
Social media and the ever increasing number of alternatives to playing sport may also be a problem for girls basketball. Stanley-Boyd’s Alison Becker said Facebook and phone time might be one reason girl’s are moving away from basketball. Immanuel Lutheran’s James Sydow, the oldest coach in the room, suggested generational differences may be causing girls to quit basketball early, rather than continue to work on fulfilling their full potential.
Tsipis and the other collegiate basketball coaches said they want to continue the dialogue with the high school coaches in order to continue to grow girls and women’s basketball across the state.