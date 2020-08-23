Eric Wedemeyer remembers first putting Kyle Cody under the speed gun during the former McDonell pitcher’s sophomore year.
Wedemeyer, then the Macks’ head coach, said Cody was already in the low to mid-80s as an underclassman. With his long frame and clear natural athleticism — he was also an All-Northwest selection in football and basketball while at McDonell — Cody showed traits early that would keep him on the mound following his high school graduation. Scouts noticed, frequenting his games during his prep career.
“We felt, even as a high school coaching staff, that he had a chance to play at a very high level of baseball,” Wedemeyer said.
Wedemeyer and his assistants were proven right, time and time again. After a McDonell career that included two state runner-up finishes and a Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year honor, Cody went on to play Division I college ball at Kentucky and was selected in the Major League Baseball draft three times. He finally signed on with the Texas Rangers in 2016 and earned the team’s minor league pitcher of the year distinction a year later.
On Friday night, the Chippewa Falls native’s journey to the highest level of baseball was finally completed. Cody was called upon in a reliever role in the eighth inning, tasked with keeping his Rangers close in a 7-4 game against division rival Seattle.
Cody certainly did his part. The 6-foot-7 righty struck out the side, making a strong first impression.
“I was just looking to go in there and try to hold the emotions down and throw the ball over the plate and kind of see what happens,” Cody told Rangers media following the debut. “It ended up going really well. I was really happy with it.”
Emotions are expected from anyone making their first appearance at the MLB level. It signifies the culmination of years of work, serving as validation for all the sacrifices made dating back to T-ball.
But for Cody, the opportunity also marked the end of a tiring road back. Entering Friday’s contest, he had pitched just five minor league innings of work since 2017 due to injury.
“The kid has fought through pretty much anything you can think of,” said current McDonell baseball coach Ryan Baier, a former Mack teammate of Cody’s and fellow 2012 graduate.
Cody dealt with elbow inflammation to start his 2018 season, a year that was eventually brought to a premature end when it was discovered he required Tommy John Surgery. The recovery process kept him out of commission for the entirety of 2019 as well as he worked to get back on a major league track.
“It was one of those things where your life takes a curve, and you’ve got to basically take everything that you’ve got inside you to stay positive,” Cody said. “Cause you’re sitting down in Arizona and you’re hurt, and guys are passing you. Obviously, you’re seeing that and thinking, ‘Oh, that could have been my opportunity.’
“That can’t be the way that you look at things. You’ve got to just stay with your routine and your process of knowing, it isn’t my time right now but it’s coming.”
Cody was on a throwing program during this year’s spring training and did not play in any of the Rangers games. He didn’t partake in any of Texas’ intrasquad scrimmages during the post-shutdown summer camp either, since he wasn’t selected to the Rangers’ 60-man roster until after those games were completed on July 20.
There wasn’t much recent data for the Rangers staff to pull from on Cody, and the highest level he’d pitched at entering the season was Class-A Advanced. Even while healthy this year, there were no competitive games for him to play in outside the majors due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing a cancellation of the minor league season. If this were a normal year, Cody said he’d probably be playing in Double-A for the Frisco RoughRiders.
But Texas liked what he showed at the team’s alternate site, which houses active players not on the team’s 40-man roster, and opted to call him up on Thursday after placing a pair of players on the injured list.
“We’ve talked about this 60-game season, he was in the conversation obviously, but we wanted to make sure he was built up to actually pitch,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “He was on a program, if you remember, in spring training. Once we got him through that, we got him a few outings in Arizona, he threw some live BPs.
“He looked great, felt great, and that’s when we added him to the 60, because I’ve been wanting him the whole time. We were just taking it slower to make sure he was in a good spot.”
Cody started his MLB career by striking out two straight batters looking, first Braden Bishop and then Joseph Odom. He rounded out the strong frame with a quick dismissal of JP Crawford, sending him down swinging on three pitches.
“Going in, my heart was beating pretty fast,” Cody said. “Kind of all different thoughts going through my head. I kind of tried to simplify it and keep it down to one to two thoughts at a time. Out there when it’s your first time and you’re facing the Seattle Mariners, I’ve got to be ready to go.”
First MLB punchout! Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out and stay in my corner throughout this journey!! #justthebeginning pic.twitter.com/nwFQkxXvTU— Kyle Cody (@kylecody10) August 22, 2020
His MLB debut came during the league’s strangest season yet, with stands empty and fans replaced at most ballparks with cardboard cutouts. He had a cheering section states away, though. Both Wedemeyer and Baier were watching the game live with their families. Baier said he purchased an MLB TV subscription, which lets you watch all out of market games, as soon as he got the word from Cody that he’d been called up.
“Watching him on the mound on Friday night, you just had flashbacks of times that I remember from when he was younger, up and even to his professional career,” Wedemeyer said. “It was very satisfying. Just a happy moment for me.”
The group chat featuring Cody’s former McDonell teammates was blowing up during his appearance. Despite the clear excitement, there was a tinge of disappointment, too.
“The goal was always to get a bunch of guys out for his major league debut,” said Baier, who considers Cody among his best friends. Cody spoke at Baier’s wedding a few years back.
“We all should have been in Seattle on Friday night,” Baier continued. “We should have been there and got to celebrate with him.”
Cody mentioned similar frustrations.
“My family’s been by my side and my girlfriend’s been by my side through this whole thing,” Cody said. “And you kind of want to celebrate with them. But in the time that we’re in right now, it’s just something that can’t physically be done. We’re going to save that time for whenever it is in the future, if it’s this offseason, when we can get together and celebrate, and kind of celebrate the journey that I’ve been on and where I’ve come from to be here.”
For now, Cody’s friends and family in the Chippewa Valley will have to settle for watching him on TV. Based on the latest comments from Woodward, there’s a chance for a more pre-arranged viewing schedule for them to follow, with Cody potentially moving to his traditional starter role.
“I think more Cody,” Woodward said Sunday when asked which young relievers could move to the rotation. “Just cause the stuff is pretty elite. ... He’s got a four-pitch mix. We only saw two basically yesterday and he wiped out three guys. I’m not saying he’s going to wipe out everybody, but he is a starter. ...
“I’d like to see it a few more times out. I would like to see it in a multiple inning relief role, to see how that looks like, how he comes back in the second inning or even the third inning, ideally in a game where we’re winning by a lot of runs where we can just let him go out there and let it rip. From there we can make a decision.”
No matter what role he’s in, Chippewa Falls residents will be following closely.
“I know all of our buddies and the whole town of Chippewa are behind him and could not be more excited to see him be successful here in the big leagues,” Baier said.