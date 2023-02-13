Colfax Girls BB

Colfax’s McKenna Shipman handles the ball during a game earlier this season at Regis on Dec. 19.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Monday night, the Colfax Vikings girls basketball team hosted the Fall Creek Crickets for a late-season non-conference game.

The game was a matchup of two teams with first round byes in sectionals. Fall Creek is a two seed and Colfax is a three seed in the tournament.