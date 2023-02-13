On Monday night, the Colfax Vikings girls basketball team hosted the Fall Creek Crickets for a late-season non-conference game.
The game was a matchup of two teams with first round byes in sectionals. Fall Creek is a two seed and Colfax is a three seed in the tournament.
In a low-scoring affair for both teams, Colfax came up clutch in the final minutes to finish out a 47-39 win over Fall Creek on their home floor at Colfax High School.
Colfax began the game on a 10-4 run, which included five points from junior McKenna Shipman.
A three-pointer by Colfax freshman Jordyn Bowe made it 15-9 Vikings with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Two minutes later, a layup in the low post by Fall Creek freshman Jasmin Heuer cut the Crickets’ deficit to 15-13. On their next possession, sophomore Anna Dougherty tied the game up with a basket.
A minute later, Colfax sophomore Kaysen Goodell hit her second three-pointer of the game to put the Vikings back ahead, 18-15, with eight minutes until halftime.
With four minutes left until halftime, Fall Creek took their first lead, 23-22, with a layup from Dougherty.
With 1:30 left until halftime, Colfax’s Bowe hit her second three-pointer to put them back ahead, 27-26.
Colfax went into halftime leading 27-26. Shipman led the Vikings with nine points in the first half and senior Tori Marten led the Crickets with eight points.
Coming out of halftime, the Crickets went on a 6-0 run to take a 32-27 lead.
The Vikings got their first basket of the second half almost six minutes in, in the low post by junior Jeanette Hydukovich. She scored back-to-back baskets to make the score 32-31 Crickets.
Midway through the second half, the Vikings held a slim 33-32 lead.
With five minutes left, Colfax led 37-35. Both teams struggled to score for much of the second half.
Bowe hit her third three-pointer of the game to make it 40-35 Colfax with four minutes left, a much-needed basket for the Vikings.
Heuer drove to the basket and scored for the Crickets with three minutes left to bring them within three, 40-37.
After getting fouled, Shipman made two from the free throw line to give the Vikings a five-point cushion, 42-37, with just under two minutes left in the game.
With a minute left, the Crickets forced a turnover on their own end that resulted in a layup, which brought them back within three, 42-39.
However, after this miscue, Colfax controlled the rest of the game. The Vikings got to the free throw line on two straight possessions and converted three out of four shots, so they led 45-39 with 45 seconds left.
The Crickets were unable to score on offense down the stretch, as Colfax got some timely stops on defense to finish out their 47-39 win.
Colfax forced some Cricket miscues on offense down the stretch to hang onto their lead when Fall Creek was desperate to score to stay in the game late.
Shipman led the Vikings with 15 points, while Hydukovich finished with 10 points. For the Crickets, Heuer led with 11 points.
Next for Colfax, they have their final regular season game at home on Thursday night against Glenwood City at 7:15 p.m. As for Fall Creek, they host Cameron on Tuesday and travel to Gilman on Thursday, both at 7:15 p.m.