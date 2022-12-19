0I7A4926.jpg

The Vikings’ McKenna Shipman drives around Regis’ Annabelle Schroeder on Monday night at Regis in Eau Claire as the Ramblers hosted Colfax.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Monday night, the Regis Ramblers girls basketball team hosted the Colfax Vikings in a non-conference matchup.

Colfax entered the game with a 7-1 record and riding a seven-game winning streak, while Regis entered the game at 2-4, coming off a road win on Saturday against Columbus Catholic.