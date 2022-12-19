On Monday night, the Regis Ramblers girls basketball team hosted the Colfax Vikings in a non-conference matchup.
Colfax entered the game with a 7-1 record and riding a seven-game winning streak, while Regis entered the game at 2-4, coming off a road win on Saturday against Columbus Catholic.
The Vikings jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the second half and never looked back, going home with a 57-45 win over the Ramblers in a physical game.
The Vikings started the game on a 7-2 run, which was broken up by a putback layup by Macyn Cullinan, senior forward for Regis, narrowing the Colfax lead to 7-4
Soon after, Molly Heidorn, senior guard for Colfax, made a three-pointer to put the Vikings up 12-4 with 14:37 remaining in the first half.
Colfax took a double digit lead with 13:22 remaining when Kaysen Goodell, sophomore guard, was fouled as she made a driving layup and converted from the free throw line for a three-point play, making it 15-5 Colfax.
With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, Regis narrowed Colfax’s lead to 23-17 off back-to-back baskets by Cara Olson, sophomore forward, and Annabelle Schroeder, junior forward.
On the Ramblers’ next possession, a fast break layup by Ashley Chilson, senior forward, made it 23-19 Colfax.
McKenna Shipman, junior forward for Colfax, made a three-pointer to put Colfax up by eight, 30-22, with two minutes left in the half.
With just over 30 seconds left until halftime, a Chilson three-pointer got the Ramblers within three of Colax, 30-27.
However, a long buzzer-beating three by Shipman allowed the Vikings to go into the locker room at halftime leading 33-27.
Shipman led the Vikings at halftime with 12 points and Schroeder led the Ramblers with eight points.
Three minutes into the second half, another three-pointer by Shipman made the score 38-30 Colfax.
With just over 12:30 left in the game, Colfax went back up double-digits on a three-pointer by sophomore forward Autumn Niggeman.
On the Vikings’ next possession, another three-pointer, this time by senior forward Aynsley Olson, made it 46-32 Colfax with just over 12 minutes left in the game.
Shipman made another three-pointer to get to 25 points for the game with just over 5:30 remaining in the game, giving Colfax a 54-35 lead.
Colfax stayed in control of the game for the whole second half. They did a good job stopping the Ramblers defensively, and the Ramblers struggled to convert when they did get open shot opportunities.
Cara Olson made a three-pointer to bring the Ramblers within nine points of the Vikings with just under three minutes left in the game, with the score 54-45 Vikings.
However, the Ramblers ran out of time to rally in this game, as the Vikings finished out the game at the free throw line. The Vikings finished out a 57-45 win, moving to 8-1 on the season.
Shipman led the game in scoring with 25 points for the Vikings, including five three-pointers. Chilson led the Ramblers with 13 points and Cara Olson scored 12.
Regis returns to their home floor tomorrow night for a game against Stanley-Boyd, and Colfax plays next on Thursday at home against Ladysmith.