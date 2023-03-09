Colfax girls

The Colfax girls celebrate after their sectional final win in Osseo-Fairchild on March 4.

 Branden Nall

The Colfax girls took on the WIAA state tournament Thursday night versus the Laconia Spartans. The Spartans took the Vikings 58-35 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

McKenna Shipman led the Vikings with 17 points and Aynsley Olson led in rebounding with 6. The team had a 60% success rate at the free throw line.