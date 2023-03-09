The Colfax girls took on the WIAA state tournament Thursday night versus the Laconia Spartans. The Spartans took the Vikings 58-35 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
McKenna Shipman led the Vikings with 17 points and Aynsley Olson led in rebounding with 6. The team had a 60% success rate at the free throw line.
Nerves ran high at the Resch Center Thursday night in Colfax’s first trip to the state tournament in ten years. The Vikings found themselves overshooting passes and allowing turnovers in the first.
A 7-point run at the top of the half built the Spartans a nice cushion ahead of the Vikings, which they extended to as much as 16 points in the first half.
In the second, the Vikings struggled to keep their hands on the ball late in half. Colfax made their final points off two 3-pointers from Autumn Niggeman and Jaycey Bowe. The team did not score again for the final six minutes of the match.
In those final six minutes, the Spartans were able to push their lead to 23 points over the Vikings, finishing out with a 3-point jump shot from Kaylee Taplin with 5 seconds left to put Laconia up 58-35 for the final score.
Colfax will graduate two seniors: Molly Heidorn and Aynsley Olson.
Laconia will play in the state title game against Aquinas on Saturday.