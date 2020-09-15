ELK MOUND — High school volleyball looks different in almost every way.
Players, coaches and fans are wearing masks. Ball kids are sanitizing the ball every few points. The number of spectators in the bleachers is a fraction of what it normally is.
But when the ball starts flying and the crowd starts roaring, it doesn’t seem too different at all.
That was the case Tuesday in Elk Mound, where defending Dunn-St. Croix champion Colfax rallied to defeat Elk Mound 3-1 in a thrilling four-set match.
“It was really intense,” Colfax junior Madison Barstad said. “There weren’t even a lot of people there, and I could really hear the crowd. It was really nice.”
Tuesday marked the first day that Wisconsin prep teams could play volleyball matches. And for these players and coaches, the court was a welcome sight.
“When everything’s said and done, volleyball for me is life,” Elk Mound coach Ryan Grimm said. “It kind of just blurs everything else out around it. The competitiveness just comes out in you. On the surface it’s different this year, but inside it’s pretty much the same.”
The Colfax-Elk Mound bout is always a highlight on the Dunn-St. Croix schedule, with the two rivals battling each other year in, year out for the conference title. This year’s first matchup was no different.
The Mounders took the first set 25-19, driven by a strong start early.
Elk Mound won seven of the first 10 points of the match.
But the new-look Colfax squad answered with three straight set wins to surge to victory. That included a narrow 28-26 win in the final set as both teams traded points late without giving an inch.
“Colfax and Elk Mound never compares to anything else,” Colfax coach Pam Meredith said. “It is always epic, whether it’s here or there. … We know that Elk Mound will always give us a great match. We come in expecting that.”
Vikings senior Bailey Bradford felt the same. She had this match circled on her calendar for a long time. For many of the Colfax players, this was their first chance to play against their rivals after the Vikings graduated several starters from last year.
“I’ve been waiting for this since my freshman year,” Bradford said. “I was so excited.”
After settling into the match, Barstad said the Vikings came into their own.
“We made our mistakes, had some miscommunications,” she said. “But I think we pulled it all together in the end.”
And they did it in an environment none of the players had ever experienced before.
“I give credit to both teams for playing with those masks on for four hard-fought sets,” Meredith said. “They’re running and diving, and doing it all with masks on. Kudos to every one of these girls for doing what they need to to play their season.”
Both coaches said their players are happy to do whatever it takes to play, including following all the new protocols. But they acknowledged it can be a sacrifice.
For instance, Bradford has seen firsthand how masking up can affect one’s performance.
“For me, it felt different because I have asthma and wearing a mask is really hard for me,” Bradford said. “It was really tiring, but we stuck through it. It was good.”
In the end, it was worth it.
“The girls have been itching to get back in the gym, so I think they’re willing to do whatever it takes to play,” Grimm said. “Obviously teenagers may not like it, but they’re doing a really good job following all the rules.”
Colfax 3, Elk Mound 1
Colfax def. Elk Mound 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26.