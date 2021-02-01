After going nearly a year between competitions, UW-Eau Claire's sports teams are ready for any and all challenges.
That's for the best, because there are plenty of them — in all shapes and sizes.
The Blugolds return to action this week, ending an 11-month layoff brought on by the pandemic. The men's and women's basketball teams tip off their abbreviated seasons against UW-La Crosse on Wednesday, while the men's and women's hockey teams take on UW-Stevens Point the same day.
The challenges are numerous: Navigating a new-look schedule, playing amid pandemic protocols, preparing for the unknown and, of course, finding ways to best the opposition.
But for now, a sense of excitement outweighs all else.
"We are so excited. It's been a long time coming," women's basketball player Maizie Deihl said. "We've almost gotten in 50 practices before we played a single game, so we're all really ready and really excited. We just can't believe it's finally here."
The lull between competition dragged on, and the Blugolds weren't always sure it would end. But it will on Wednesday, and the hectic nature of the season will leave the last 11 months as a distant memory.
Basketball teams will play each Wednesday and Friday, making for a faster-paced schedule than the usual Wednesday and Saturday setup. Hockey is on the opposite end of the spectrum, with the usual back-to-back schedule alleviated by adding a rest day between games.
The changes affect each team differently. The women's hockey team, for example, has boasted impressive depth over the last several years. Playing on back-to-back nights often allowed the Blugolds' talent from top to bottom to get an advantage over the competition. Now, an additional day's rest may level the playing field a bit in that regard.
"That day of rest is really more of an advantage for (other teams), just simply because we've always had options to go to the following day (after a game)," women's hockey coach Erik Strand said. "If you didn't like something or something presented itself in a matchup, we were able to make adjustments that maybe they weren't. So the extra day of rest, I think that evens the playing field, so to speak."
The men's team, though, sees the extra day between games as a possible advantage.
"It'll be nice, because (usually) on Friday morning you wake up and you're a little tired, and Saturday you can definitely feel it in a later game," Blugolds captain Charles Weiand said. "Now, I think a big part of success later in the season — especially because it is kind of a sprint — is how you are recovering, and your practices on Thursdays and how you're using your time to get ready for the next competition. It's not a lot of practice, a lot of games, and you've got to be ready to go every shift."
Fans won't be in attendance when teams get going on Wednesday. Additionally, the basketball teams will get their first competitive taste of their new home court. The Blugolds are playing at the McPhee Center this year as their usual Zorn Arena home is used for COVID-19 testing.
The Blugolds' openers present some intriguing matchups, particularly for the men's hockey squad. The Blugolds play a two-game series against UW-Stevens Point, the team they shared the regular season WIAC title with last year before taking the WIAC tournament with a 4-2 victory in the final.
"That's where we ended (last year), so just to come back and have us play again, I'm sure it's going to be a great battle," Blugolds coach Matt Loen said. "We're obviously confident that we can go to their arena and win, and I'm sure that they've got a big chip on their shoulder from us beating them in the WIAC championship last year."
Both the men's and women's basketball teams are scheduled to play UW-La Crosse twice this week. The Eau Claire women play at home Wednesday and in La Crosse on Friday, and vice versa for the men.
Both matchups pit Eau Claire against a WIAC title contender from last season. The Eagles women took second in the conference a year ago, and the men were third.
The last time the women met, the third-seeded Blugolds upended the second-seeded Eagles 59-56 in the WIAC semifinals.
"I think both teams graduated pretty special players," Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. "I think the two teams will look different, but we also are really different in our personnel as well. La Crosse really returns their inside game, and they're big on the inside. That's where we graduated and have some younger players that will have to step up right away. However, our perimeter play is pretty experienced. ... So it'll be interesting to see the two teams."
The first few competitions will likely be an adjustment period for each team. But after sitting on the sidelines for nearly a year, they're willing to put up with whatever is necessary to play.
"It's definitely been a long time coming, for sure," women's hockey player Danielle Slominski said. "Everyone's itching (to get out there) at this point."