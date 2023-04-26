The UW-Eau Claire Blugold baseball team hosted the UW-Stout Blue Devils for a doubleheader at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Wednesday afternoon.
The Blue Devils swept the pair of games, winning 11-2 in the first matchup and 14-12 in the second.
With the two wins, the Blue Devils got back to the .500 mark overall for the season at 13-13 and moved to 6-12 in conference play. The Blugolds are now 7-18 overall and drop to 1-13 in conference play.
Game 1
The first game started well for the Blugolds but ended in a lopsided 11-2 victory for the Blue Devils.
The Blugolds led 2-0 after five shutout innings from sophomore starting pitcher Nico Smith. They scored an unearned run after a Blue Devil error in the field in the third inning, and then freshman infielder Ryan Casimier got an RBI single in the fourth to put them up 2-0.
The Blue Devils’ bats got hot in the sixth inning and they did not look back for the rest of the afternoon.
UW-Stout scored three runs in the sixth inning, four in the seventh and four in the eighth. They held the Blugolds scoreless for the rest of the game to win by nine runs.
Sophomore third baseman Parker Hagebock and junior outfielder Jack Schirpke led the Blue Devils with three hits apiece in the game, and Hagebock led in RBI with four. The Blue Devils led in hits 14-4 in the game.
UW-Stout sophomore pitcher Quintin Gonzalez was credited with the win after pitching four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
The Blugolds had five errors in the field in the game. Only three out of the 11 runs they gave up to the Blue Devils were credited as earned.
Game 2
Early on, it looked like the second game of the afternoon was going to be another blowout win for UW-Stout. Then the Blugolds made the game interesting with a seven-run rally in the sixth inning to tie the game.
However, the Blue Devils managed two runs in the eighth inning and held on for a 14-12 victory to sweep the doubleheader.
Blugold freshman starting pitcher surrendered eight runs on 10 hits in the first four innings, which put UW-Stout ahead 8-3 after four. Two Blugold errors resulted in three of the runs being unearned.
After a four-hit, three-run sixth inning by the Blue Devils, given up by Blugold sophomore pitcher Ryan Parratt, UW-Stout led 12-5 midway through the sixth inning.
Then UW-EC scored seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 12-12. This included a two-run home run by junior outfielder Andrew Murphy and a three-run home run by sophomore infielder Drew Salyers.
Sophomore infielder Colin Hageman put UW-Stout back ahead with a solo home run in the top of the eighth, and they tacked on another run after sophomore outfielder Nolan Harke scored on a passed ball later in the inning.
Freshman pitcher Nathan Weckop pitched the last 3.1 innings on the mound for the Blue Devils and was credited with the win.
What’s next
Next up for the Blue Devils, they have four games at home this weekend against UW-Whitewater. The doubleheaders will start at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
As for the Blugolds, they are hosting four games at home field against UW-Stevens Point. Both doubleheaders begin at noon on Saturday and Sunday.