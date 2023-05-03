The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and UW-Stout Blue Devils faced off for the final two installments of the War on I-94 rivalry this season on Wednesday afternoon at Carson Park.
The Blugolds came out on top in game one 7-4, but the Blue Devils’ lineup erupted to lead them to an 18-10 win in game two.
Game One
The Blugolds took advantage of solid pitching and two great innings offensively to get a 7-4 win in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Blugold senior starting pitcher Charley Griffin pitched almost seven full innings on the mound, surrendering four runs. Griffin kept UW-EC in a close game, as the Blue Devils did not manage any multi-run innings.
After getting RBI hits off of Griffin by UW-Stout sophomore Parker Hagebock and freshman Leyten Bowers, the Blue Devils led 2-0 after two innings.
The Blugolds responded in the third, taking the lead with a four-run inning. The rally started with a two-RBI double by sophomore Walter Johnson and an RBI single by senior Jacob Lacy. The last run was scored by junior Andrew Murphy, who stole home on a double-steal play with Lacy, to give the Blugolds a 4-2 lead.
The Blue Devils tied the game at 4-4 with solo home runs by Bowers in the fifth inning and junior Riley Boushack in the seventh. Sophomore pitcher Cole Hinkel replaced Griffin on the mound for UW-EC and got the final out of the inning after Boushack’s home run.
With the game tied, the Blugolds got another big inning from their offense, scoring three more runs in the eighth inning. They got a solo home run by sophomore Drew Salyers to get the rally started, and then a sacrifice fly by Murphy and an RBI single by sophomore Dustan Green put them up 7-4 going into the final inning.
Freshman pitcher James Williams closed out the win for UW-EC with two scoreless innings on the mound.
Sophomore pitcher Quintin Gonzalez was credited with the loss for UW-Stout after surrendering the last three runs to UW-EC in the eighth. Freshman starting pitcher Tucker Beving went five innings for the Blue Devils and gave up four runs.
Game Two
The second game of the afternoon was an extremely high-scoring affair, which ended as an 18-10 victory for the Blue Devils to split the doubleheader.
The Blue Devils led 9-3 through four innings, after managing six runs off of UW-EC freshman starting pitcher Edgar Barba and three more off of sophomore reliever Ryan Parratt. This included a five-run fourth inning that featured an RBI single by freshman Jack Redwine, a two-RBI double by sophomore Nolan Harke and a two-run homer by Bowers.
The Blugolds responded with three-run innings in the fifth and the sixth. The sixth inning rally was powered by a two-run home run by Johnson and a solo homer by Murphy, after which UW-EC only trailed 10-9.
The teams got one run each in the seventh, but a six-run outburst by the Blue Devils in the eighth inning put the game away for UW-Stout. The inning was capped off by a grand slam by Redwine, an Eau Claire native who graduated from Memorial High School last spring.
The Blue Devils tacked on one more run for good measure in the ninth, so they ended up with an 18-10 win to split the afternoon’s doubleheader.
Senior pitcher Alex Foss had a solid outing on the mound to finish out the win for UW-Stout, pitching the final three innings and only surrendering one run.
What’s next
Both teams return to action tomorrow in the last full week of regular season competition.
The Blugolds will host a doubleheader with Saint Mary’s University (MN) at Bollinger Fields, with the first game beginning at noon.
The Blue Devils are hosting Augsburg University for a 2 p.m. game at Nelson Field in Menomonie.
The Blugolds wrap up their regular season with four games against UW-La Crosse on Friday-Saturday this weekend and a home doubleheader against Carleton (MN) on Monday at Carson Park.
The Blue Devils finish up their regular season on the road with a doubleheader against Gustavus Adolphus (MN) on Sunday.