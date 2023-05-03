blugolds-bluedevils 5-3

UW-Eau Claire's Walter Johnson goes for the ball while UW-Stout's Justin Sedin dives at the base during Wednesday's doubleheader at Carson Park.

 Photo by Shane Opatz, UWEC Staff

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and UW-Stout Blue Devils faced off for the final two installments of the War on I-94 rivalry this season on Wednesday afternoon at Carson Park.

The Blugolds came out on top in game one 7-4, but the Blue Devils’ lineup erupted to lead them to an 18-10 win in game two.