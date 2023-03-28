The UW-Eau Claire baseball team opened Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play on Tuesday with a doubleheader on the road against the UW-Whitewater Warhawks. The Blugolds lost both games, falling 3-2 in the first game and 16-5 in the second game in seven innings.
The Warhawks are currently ranked No. 7 in the country for Division III.
In the first game, the Blugolds were first to score after an RBI single by freshman infielder Austin Buck. The Warhawks responded with a solo homer in the next half inning to tie the game.
Blugold junior outfielder Andrew Murphy had an RBI single of his own in the fourth inning to put the Blugolds back up 2-1. However, the Warhawks responded again, this time with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead back, 3-2.
The Blugolds held the Warhawks scoreless for the last five innings. Starting pitcher PJ Ford completed six innings for the Blugolds in the game with two strikeouts, four walks and three earned runs given up.
Blugold sophomore pitcher Nico Smith pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Blugolds to keep them within one run, but the Blugold offense did not manage another score to extend the game, despite having a few chances.
The Blugolds stranded the tying run on third base in the sixth inning after a triple by sophomore infielder Drew Salyers.
They also had the go-ahead run on base in the top of the ninth with no outs after back-to-back doubles by sophomore first baseman Walter Johnson and Salyers, but a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts ended the game, resulting in a 3-2 loss in game one for UW-Eau Claire.
In game two, the Blugolds put up a fight after falling behind 5-0 after two innings, but it ultimately ended as a lopsided defeat.
The Blugolds rallied in the third inning, getting RBI hits by Buck and Murphy and a two-run homer by Johnson to narrow their deficit to one run, 5-4.
However, the Warhawks’ lineup responded with a vengeance. After entering the game and pitching a scoreless third, Blugold senior pitcher Charley Griffin gave up five runs in the fourth inning, which made it 10-4 Warhawks.
The Warhawks scored four more runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. The Blugolds tacked on one unearned run in the seventh, but they were unable to extend the game, falling 16-5 in game two in seven innings.
The Warhawks’ 16 runs came on 17 hits for the game, while the Blugolds had nine total hits, including three from Johnson.
The two teams were scheduled to meet again on Wednesday for another doubleheader, but it was canceled due to weather. The makeup date is scheduled for April 10.
Next up for the Blugolds, they are scheduled to face UW-Stout on Saturday for a doubleheader in River Falls. First pitch is scheduled for noon at First National Bank of River Falls Field.