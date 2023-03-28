blugold

Blugold pitcher Charley Griffin on the mound against UW-Whitewater on Tuesday.

 Photo by Spencer Flaten, UW-EC Athletics

The UW-Eau Claire baseball team opened Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play on Tuesday with a doubleheader on the road against the UW-Whitewater Warhawks. The Blugolds lost both games, falling 3-2 in the first game and 16-5 in the second game in seven innings.

The Warhawks are currently ranked No. 7 in the country for Division III.