Eau Claire Express alumnus David LaManna rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run for Notre Dame against Tennessee in the seventh inning of a super regional game on June 12 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Associated Press
Spencer Myers of the Eau Claire Express watches his two-RBI single versus the Mankato MoonDogs on June 25, 2019 at Carson Park.
Eau Claire Express fans can have a rooting interest in this year's College World Series. A pair of Express alumni have played key roles in helping Notre Dame return to Omaha, getting the Fighting Irish back to the big stage for the first time since 2002.
Catcher David LaManna and outfielder Spencer Myers spent their summers at Carson Park in Eau Claire for a couple of years, and have gone on to boost Notre Dame's return to national prominence. The Fighting Irish stunned top-ranked Tennessee in super regionals last weekend, winning Game 3 in dramatic fashion to punch their ticket to Omaha.
LaManna — who was the starting catcher on the 2019 Express team that finished as Northwoods League runner-up — launched a game-tying, two-run home run in the seventh inning. Jack Brannigan made it back-to-back homers for Notre Dame, knocking one out of the park immediately after LaManna to put the Fighting Irish ahead for good.
Notre Dame has had a "last hour on Sunday" mantra under coach Link Jarrett, signifying the need to stay tough until the end. LaManna took that to heart, and showed it against the Volunteers.
“We've been talking about the last hour on Sunday since our first Sunday practice with Coach Jarrett,” LaManna told the media after winning Game 3. “And it all kind of culminated and came together today."
LaManna's homer was a line-drive rocket that sneaked over the fence in the right-field corner.
"I hit it and I've known that it's a short porch over there," LaManna said. "When I saw it disappear, I was ecstatic."
LaManna has the best batting average on the team at .348. His all-important homer on Sunday was his second of the season.
Myers has started 38 of the team's 55 games, including every NCAA tournament contest. He's hitting .226 with 20 RBIs, and drove in a run in Game 2 of super regionals against Tennessee. Myers was a Northwoods League All-Star in 2018 with the Express.
Both LaManna and Myers are graduate students at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame (40-15) takes on Texas (47-20) in the opening round of the College World Series on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. It's the Fighting Irish's third appearance at the College World Series in program history.
"This means absolutely everything to me," LaManna said. "Since I stepped on campus, since I even committed here, my goal was to come to Omaha. We got close last year, but to put it all together this year and make it to Omaha, it really means a lot."