This is new territory for Jace Kressin.
The former workhorse for the Menomonie baseball team’s pitching staff is used to toeing the mound right from the get-go. But at the college level, the freshman southpaw traded in a starting role for a spot in the bullpen.
So far, so good.
Before the season ended prematurely due to COVID-19, Kressin displayed the poise and confidence required from a closer — and was well on his way to making that role his own.
In six appearances, Kressin notched two saves and had four scoreless outings. He was on pace to make the late-game mound work his own, according to Evansville pitching coach A.J. Gaura.
“He was moving toward that,” Gaura said. “We had some issues in the bullpen early on, and he was one of the guys that really stepped up and proved that he could handle that seventh, eighth, ninth inning role. ... He was trending in the direction of being someone that we know can handle the pressure of the last six to nine outs of the ball game.”
And while it’s not the starting spot that he’s accustomed to, Kressin doesn’t mind.
“In high school I was a starter, and in games I started I’d typically go the whole seven innings,” Kressin said. “So it was a little bit of a change, but I wasn’t really thrown off by it. I was just excited to go out there and pitch like I always have.”
The mentality he showed early in the season made Kressin a more frequent choice out of the bullpen. After allowing three runs in a 2.1-inning outing against Austin Peay on Feb. 23, Kressin only surrendered two runs in his final 4.1 innings of the season.
That included saves against Butler and Tennessee-Martin. His two saves led the team in that category in the young season.
“Honestly, the way I look at it is that I’m still going out there and playing the same game I’ve played for the last 15 years of my life,” Kressin said. “So it doesn’t really matter who you’re facing, you’ve just got to execute the pitches that you’re throwing.”
And despite the step up in competition — Evansville is a Division I program — his stuff is still making hitters miss. He averaged just over a strikeout per inning this season.
“You’re playing guys that were the best player on their high school teams just as much as you were,” Kressin said. “So to go from playing some of the small-area schools from where I’m from to playing teams like Vanderbilt and Butler, some of those really top-notch programs, it’s a really big jump competition-wise.”
The Menomonie native knew he’d have a chance to pitch right away when he got to Evansville — it was one of the reasons he chose the Purple Aces — but getting into six of the team’s 16 games was a product of hard work.
It’s all earned at Evansville, Gaura said, and Kressin is no different.
“What I was pleasantly surprised with was the amount of composure he had out there,” Gaura said. “Nothing seems to speed him up, he’s just out there doing his thing without a whole lot of fear. ... Guys earn their innings by how they perform, and with the way Jace performed early on in the season in some big moments, he got opportunities that we ordinarily wouldn’t put freshmen into.”
Eventually, Kressin would like to compete for a spot in the starting rotation again. With the opportunities he logged for himself during his first season with the Purple Aces, it seems like a realistic proposition for the next couple of years.
In his last stint as a starter as a high school senior, Kressin struck out 90 batters in 54.1 innings and posted a 1.03 ERA. He was a third team all-state honoree by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
“This coming year, I’m really looking forward to being able to compete for one of those Friday, Saturday, Sunday starting roles,” Kressin said. “Obviously the long-term goal is to get back to the starting rotation, but for the time being I’m happy to come out of the pen whenever the team needs me.”
Kressin will play summer ball with the Eau Claire Express this year if the Northwoods League season takes place. But the status of the schedule is unclear after the league postponed opening day indefinitely on Thursday.
If not, he’ll wait to get back on the diamond with Evansville.
“In my future plans, two or three years down the road, I definitely see him having the stuff to transition back to being a starter,” Gaura said. “I could definitely see him bumping into our weekend rotation at some point.”