The zeros were plentiful on the scoreboard, but one in particular stood out among the others as James Palmer trotted out to the mound.
The UW-Stout pitcher tried to ignore the goose egg in UW-Platteville's hit column. But as the leadoff hitter dug into the batter's box to begin the ninth inning, Palmer couldn't help but feel a few nerves.
"There was definitely a little bit of nervousness," he said. "It was in my head a little bit, but I tried not to think about it too much."
The Pioneers' first batter in the ninth inning drew a walk. The free pass didn't hurt the nerves, though. Instead, Palmer used it as a chance to re-focus and settle down.
"I just kept thinking to myself 'aim small, miss small,' which is what our pitching coach always says," Palmer said. "And I have a thing written on the inside of my hat that says 'Play like God is the only one watching,' and that kind of reminded me that the only thing that mattered was my effort and attitude. If it was meant to happen, it would happen."
It's safe to say the reminders worked.
Palmer struck out the next batter, and forced two ground balls to etch his name into the Blue Devils' record book. His no-hitter in that 8-0 win on May 4 was the first nine-inning no-hitter in program history.
"It was super awesome," Palmer said. "Especially this year, it means a whole lot more now that we're back on the field and able to play again. That made it a lot more special. It's something that doesn't happen much, so it felt pretty good to be a part of that."
It was the fifth no-hitter in UW-Stout history, and the first since 2009. But none of the other four came in a full nine-inning game.
"I don't think I've ever seen a no-hitter throughout my baseball career, and having that be in Division III baseball is pretty unreal," Blue Devils coach Ben Kincaid said. "Palmer's such a humble guy and a great leader on this team, helping the guys around him be better on the field and in life, so it was pretty incredible to see him have that moment."
Palmer, a Boyceville native, struck out nine in the no-hitter. He walked five batters, but kept the Pioneers out of the hit column.
When shortstop Charlie Szykowny tossed the ball to second base to end the game with a fielder's choice, the celebration was on. The Blue Devils mobbed around Palmer on the mound, reveling in the history they had just witnessed.
"After I got that last out, I was pretty hyped," Palmer said. "The celebration was just awesome, having everyone come out there because it was a big team win. Everyone played a big role in it, so it was great to celebrate with the whole team."
It was a continuation of a strong season for the right-hander. His 2.25 ERA is fifth-best in the WIAC, and he ranks among the leaders in strikeouts (57) as well. Palmer was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Division III national pitcher of the week on Wednesday.
No-hitters are rare, but it wasn't Palmer's first experience with the feat. He tossed one of the seven-inning variety as a senior at Boyceville, striking out 11 in a game against Glenwood City.
Most pitchers never throw a no-hitter. Now Palmer has two.
"Definitely more stamina involved for the nine-inning one," he said. "The seven-inning high school game was pretty cool too, but the last two extra innings, all the work going through college didn't make it seem like too much of a difference. We train to go out there for all nine innings as a starting pitcher. It's a little longer, but that's the goal as a pitcher is to go out there and throw a complete game."
Making the feat even more impressive is the schedule that Palmer juggles.
In addition to finishing up school and playing baseball, the senior is beginning work at a job in Shell Lake that will turn full-time in the near future and finishing preparations for his wedding in late May.
"It's pretty incredible, what he does," Kincaid said. "When we recruited him, we saw some good things in him and he's just worked his tail off every single day to get better, as far as baseball goes. And with life in general, he's got a lot of stuff on his plate. He's a really, really busy kid, and having him get time with the baseball team to get his work in and make everybody else around him better is quite the feat. He's just the type of guy that will try to make the team better in any way, shape or form."