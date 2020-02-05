Charles Bolden has a history with baseball startups.
In 2013, Bolden founded the Midwest Havoc, a travel baseball organization that has since sent 19 players to the college ranks since 2016. Two of those players even went to the Division I level.
So while he’s never been a college head coach before, he shouldn’t completely be in uncharted territory as he helps start up the UW-Eau Claire baseball program nearly from scratch.
“Taking on this challenge was right up my alley,” Bolden said. “I started my travel organization, which is essentially a business, with no support, having to navigate things on my own and figure it out along the way. With all the support here, I feel it’s a pretty easy transition.”
Bolden, who last served as a Division III associate head coach at Illinois Tech, was introduced Wednesday as the first Blugold head baseball coach since the university reinstated the program in October.
The Oak Park, Ill., native didn’t shy away from the expectation of succeeding right away in a baseball-rich city.
“I expect to compete from Day 1,” Bolden said at the podium in Zorn Arena’s Gold Room. “I don’t want it to be a transition period. I’m not afraid to say that, I’m not afraid to put that out there and put the pressure on myself.”
UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said Bolden was chosen from an applicant pool of close to 90 candidates. Those interested came from all walks of baseball life, including Division I through III, pro ball and the minor leagues. It also included sitting head coaches.
“Oh my lord was there interest,” Schumacher said. “I would gauge that (it got) more interest than football, the last football search. And that says a lot.”
Schumacher said the search committee had a set of criteria it was looking for through the interview process. That started with passion, extending from baseball to academics and values. Recruiting great students and people was another focus.
“Through the video Skype interview and his time interviewing on campus, Coach Bolden’s enthusiasm was infectious,” Schumacher said. “His big smile, his competitiveness came through. His vision, he came with a plan with our campus on how we were going to start a program and how we were going to end it for Year 4.”
At Illinois Tech, Bolden served as the hitting, outfield and first base coach in addition to managing camps and recruiting. The Scarlet Hawks set school single season records for home runs and stolen bases during his time there.
In addition to his two seasons with the Scarlet Hawks, Bolden was an assistant coach at Division I Chicago State for one year, where he served as the hitting, outfield and first base coach alongside camp and recruiting duties. He worked under head coach Steve Joslyn, who Schumacher hired at Chicago State before the Blugold AD took his current position.
As a player, Bolden spent two years at the University of St. Francis playing for Gordie Gillespie, who retired as college baseball’s all-time winningest coach. He went on to play independent ball for the Rockford River Hawks and the Big Bend Cowboys.
“During the process, when I was getting interviewed, we all had the same vision,” Bolden said. “They were visions of being competitive, winning a national championship, winning the WIAC, graduating student athletes, retention, and most importantly out of all of it, building and grooming young men, which is something I am very passionate about.”
Blugold baseball competition will begin in spring of 2021 alongside an additional new sport, women’s lacrosse. Men’s soccer will join the UW-Eau Claire department in fall of 2021. This was the first completed coaching search among the new sports.
Varsity baseball was discontinued at UW-Eau Claire following the 1994-95 academic year due to Title IX issues.
“I was told by alums over the past six and half years, ‘It will never happen, I’ll believe it when I see it,’” school chancellor James Schmidt said of baseball reinstatement. “Some people didn’t even take the news conference that we held a few months ago announcing that we’d do it. So today we’re going to make it perfectly clear.”
Both Bolden and Schumacher stressed the next step in the reinstatement process is recruiting. Schumacher said he’s heard from many players, including locals, about transferring to UW-Eau Claire since the reinstatement was announced.
The high interest is a big reason those in the athletic department are optimistic about UW-Eau Claire’s baseball future.
“I’m going to start first here in the city of Eau Claire and branch out through the state of Wisconsin,” Bolden said. “I also want to work in Minnesota as well as Chicago, my hometown.
“It will obviously be an open door for national recruiting, a place for all student athletes to come, but these will be my top three states that I want to build from. I want that to be my core.”