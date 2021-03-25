It wasn't exactly the home opener the UW-Eau Claire baseball team expected.
When the return of Blugolds baseball was announced in 2019 after two-plus decades away, the vision of the hometown team taking the diamond at historic Carson Park — the hub for America's pastime in a city passionate about the sport — was hard to ignore.
But when circumstances instead sent the Blugolds to Bollinger Fields for their first home game in 26 years on Thursday, they didn't mind too much.
After all, this year has been all about rolling with the punches.
"You've got to adjust. That's just part of baseball," Blugolds coach Charles Bolden said. "You've got to be ready for anything. I wasn't surprised at all (when the location changed). I like to say I'm always ready for the worst and like to plan for that, but the field played great. It all worked out fine."
The Blugolds played in front of hometown fans for the first time since 1995, falling to UW-Platteville in a doubleheader 7-2 and 11-3.
The results weren't what UW-Eau Claire wanted, but it was still good to be home.
"It's exciting to be back in our home," said designated hitter Anthony Pogodzinski, a native of the city who won a state title with Eau Claire North two years ago. "Obviously it's not Carson, but just to be back here in general is really nice."
The Blugolds were originally set to play their first home game on April 2 at Carson Park, but rainy weather this week flipped the doubleheader with UW-Platteville from an away game to a home game for Eau Claire. Carson Park is not yet ready to play, forcing the move to Bollinger.
The Carson Park debut is still slated for April 2. But now the Blugolds have a little taste of the home life.
"It's nice to be back out here, and it's nice to be able to have a season at all," Bolden said. "We're a young team. We're still getting better, but there are a lot of things we need to work on. But it's just good to be out here competing."
The young Blugolds are still seeking their first victory — Thursday's defeats dropped Eau Claire to 0-4 this season — but they've viewed the early goings as a learning experience.
A program isn't built in a day. The vast majority of Eau Claire's roster is composed of underclassmen, and they're still getting acclimated to the college game.
As Bolden pointed out, many of the players had never even played a full nine-inning doubleheader entering the season. At the college level this year, those doubleheaders are the only contests they'll play in the entire regular season.
"The more game reps you get, the more you kind of understand what you need to build on and what you can learn from," Bolden said. "There's something to be said for just getting game reps instead of just practicing. ... This is just a learning experience for these guys."
For the players' part, they've taken to it. They're trying to keep energy levels high and trust that with persistence, the wins will start coming.
"We've had multiple talks about keeping our energy up," Pogodzinski said. "It's just one of those things we need to keep up to help as the games go by. Maybe it leads to everybody feeding off the energy, doing well and possibly finding our first win just like that."
Pogodzinski was among the Blugolds' leading performers on Thursday. Across two games, he went 2 for 5 with a double. He's the team's leading hitter through four games.
Eau Claire is seeking more consistency on the mound. The Blugolds issued 12 walks in the doubleheader.
"We're really just trying to take this as a learning experience," Pogodzinski said. "Like half of the team is freshmen, including me. We're really trying to think about what to do next and what we need to fix. We need to fix all the tiny details to make ourselves better individually and as a team."
The Blugolds return to action on Saturday afternoon against UW-Stout. The doubleheader will be played in River Falls.