UW-Eau Claire baseball's first doubleheader of the century didn't go the Blugolds' way, but coach Charles Bolden still saw fight in his team.
Notably, the resurrected program went from a 13-0 loss to UW-La Crosse in the opener to playing the Eagles close through six innings in the nightcap on Saturday. UW-La Crosse showed why it typically finishes near the top of the WIAC standings by expanding a one-run advantage to 10 by the final out, but it was clear to him the building blocks are there.
"I thought what we did well was rebound from the first game," Bolden said on a Zoom call Monday. "I thought we did a good job of getting the nerves out of the way, we got settled in a little bit. We played a little bit of a cleaner game that second game. I kind of expected that first game to go that way, as you could expect, first time in 25-plus years (that UW-Eau Claire has played baseball) and these guys have not touched a diamond or played real competition in well over a year."
The fanfare of UW-Eau Claire baseball's first games in 26 years is behind the team. Now, the real work can begin.
"Now we can kind of take that deep breath," Bolden said. "The last thing I kind of left them with was, 'Welcome to college baseball.' It's just nice, now that that's over, the hype, different things like that. Now we should be ready to go. We should know what to expect. We know what we need to do as a ball club to go forward."
Not that the excitement of the team's return from the community is going away that quickly. There will certainly be a fair share of pomp and circumstance when the program plays its first game back at Carson Park on April 2, and general buzz during its 40-game schedule, but perhaps the players can put that to the back of their minds.
After all, there's work to do in rebuilding this program. For many, that was an intriguing factor in choosing UW-Eau Claire to begin with.
"It's a cool program to be a part of because it used to be one of the best programs in the country at DIII," Blugold infielder Otto Treichel said. "I'd love to get it back to that point, but right now we're just trying to start one game at a time, focus on now."
The Blugolds are embarking on their first varsity baseball season since the 1994-95 academic year, when the program was discontinued due to Title IX issues. Since then, until last weekend, UW-Eau Claire's participation in one of the city's favorite sports was limited to the club level.
Bolden has been hard at work constructing a roster since he was introduced as head coach on Feb. 5, 2020. He's found 23 players looking to put Blugold baseball back on the map, among them Eau Claire natives and North grads Elyjah Johnson and Anthony Pogodzinski. The first hit of this new era fittingly came from Pogodzinski on Saturday against UW-La Crosse.
Bolden said the chemistry has been strong so far, thanks in large part to weekly Zoom sessions in the offseason.
"I think the team has meshed together great," Treichel said. "That's something we're not really worried about."
They'll look to turn those bonds into victories. At worst, Bolden will learn what else is needed to run with the best the WIAC has to offer.
"This is a trial and error season for us," Bolden said. "This is to see where we're at overall as a group, what we need to improve on depth-wise and positional-wise. I wouldn't put too much stock in what we do game-to-game with lineups or things like that. ... Giving guys the pressure and throwing them in there, I'm all about that, seeing where guys are at, who's going to respond to the challenges."
The Blugolds are scheduled to play 22 games at home. Fans can get an early look at the team this weekend, when they play a doubleheader at UW-Stout starting at 1 p.m.
Six of the WIAC's eight programs — Finlandia, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater — will make the conference's postseason tournament.
"I'd love to think that we're going to be in that top six, but every game is different," Bolden said. "We just don't know. I'm hoping that's where we're at. That's where we need to be, that's the goal. We need to give ourselves an opportunity to win in the postseason."