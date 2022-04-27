There was not a varsity baseball team at UW-Eau Claire from 1995 to 2020. The varsity program was discontinued, partly due to federal Title IX requirements that there be equal sports opportunities at universities for both men and women. The program returned last spring though, bringing college baseball back to Eau Claire.
The Blugolds finished last season with a 5-33 record overall, and were 5-23 in the WIAC. This spring's roster of 39 players includes just nine from last year’s team. Coach Charles Bolden is coaching a younger, less experienced Blugold squad this season.
"Every day is a learning opportunity," Bolden said. “You have to learn from everything, you know, the good and the bad. There’s always learning experiences. We just try to take something from everything. They’re a young team. By the time they’re sophomores, juniors, and seniors, they’ve been in every situation, so they’re not overwhelmed with it and know how to handle themselves.”
There have been highs and lows so far. Last week, the team split a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater, one of the country's top Division III teams. The Blugolds faced the UW-Platteville Pioneers in a doubleheader at Bollinger Fields Tuesday evening and lost both games.
Bolden indicated the biggest difference between last year’s team and this year’s was its age. He seemed pleased with the poise his team showed in a 10-inning game against Platteville. Bolden said this year’s Blugolds are “a completely different team.”
Players called out encouragement to each other throughout the entire evening, but never so much as when junior third baseman Otto Treichel launched his third homer of the season over the right field fence.
"I originally went to school out of state and was excited to compete for a school in my home state," Treichel told Blugolds.com. He is a Madison native.
Treichel is one of the holdovers from last year. There are many newcomers though.
Eau Claire North graduate Ryan Venne debuted for the Blugolds this season. He leads the team with a .411 batting average, five home runs and 19 RBIs.
According to freshman first baseman Joe Clinton’s biography, "UWEC was the best option for both school and baseball," he said. "I wanted to be a part of a new program and UWEC offered that. When I visited I knew that UWEC was a great school and that I could thrive academically and athletically here." Clinton is from Aurora, Colo.
Diego Caicedo plays at second base, and came from Pompano Beach, Fla. Because, as his player bio says, "I chose Eau Claire for the beautiful campus and new opportunities."
Freshman pitcher Bryson Gasch is a native of Melrose, and had some fans present for the doubleheader versus the Pioneers. Multiple voices cheered him on at several points before coming out of the second game.
As of Wednesday, the Blugolds were 7-23 overall this season, and 2-18 in the WIAC. The regular season runs until May 9.