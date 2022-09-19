Jim Lake, the head coach of the UW-Stout men’s basketball team, said when George Scharlau entered the transfer portal this offseason they began recruiting the former high school star from the area heavily right away.
Scharlau, a Colfax High School graduate from 2019, was All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team and conference player of the year his junior and senior seasons.
UW-Stout heavily recruited Scharlau his senior season at Colfax but was beaten out when he got an offer from Concordia University, Saint Paul (CSP), Lake said.
Scharlau was recruited by every school in the area his senior season, according to Lake.
“He was not a secret,” Lake said.
When Lake found out Scharlau was interested in transferring before his fourth collegiate season this year, he saw the opportunity to bring Scharlau back to his home area to join UW-Stout’s team.
“Like a lot of schools now, we recruit in a lot of different ways,” Lake said. “We saw him pop into the portal, and we jumped right on top of it and started to go to work on reestablishing that relationship.”
Scharlau said being close to home was one of the main reasons he chose UW-Stout after deciding to transfer from CSP.
“I just decided I needed a change and wanted to come play closer to home,” he said. “It’ll be better for my family to be able to watch me more and I will be able to go back and watch my brothers play high school hoops.”
He said it took him some time to get adjusted to living in the Twin Cities after growing up in Elk Mound, a small town. He said he made lots of good friendships and enjoyed his coaches and teammates in his three years at CSP.
He said along with moving closer to home, playing time played a role in his decision to transfer.
He said he earned quite a bit of playing time his freshman year at CSP but it never increased over his three seasons.
Scharlau averaged 13.7 minutes per game last season for CSP, the lowest of his three seasons at the school. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Scharlau said the potential he sees in the group of players on UW-Stout’s team was another reason for choosing the Blue Devils. He said he knew several players before transferring, including Cory Hoglund, a fourth-year guard, who was his teammate in AAU in high school.
“I think we have a lot of guys who want to do whatever it takes to win games and don’t really care about stats and all that kind of stuff,” Scharlau said.
Scharlau said he believes Lake wants him to step into a leadership role on the team as a fourth-year collegiate player. He said in terms of playing time and his role on the team, he will gladly do whatever Lake wants from him.
Lake described Scharlau as a “big, strong, athletic kid” and a smart player. He said they expect to use Scharlau on the perimeter more than CSP did, as they see him being utilized as an “up and down wing,” similar to how he played in high school.
He said they were looking for some experienced perimeter players, which will give Scharlau a great chance to earn playing time.
Lake said he hopes Scharlau will be a leader on the team and lend his knowledge to the less-experienced players on the team.
UW-Stout graduated three fifth-year players that started every game last year. They have multiple transfers joining the team as well as younger players from the program looking to earn more playing time this season, Lake said
“We have a big transition here from one group to the next,” Lake said. “With it comes some trepidation, but it’s also very exciting and very fun too.”
UW-Stout opens the season on Saturday, Nov. 8 with a home game against Northland College at Johnson Fieldhouse.