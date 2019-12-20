The numbers won’t blow anybody away. But then again, Shae Brey never really cared about that anyway.
The Eau Claire Regis graduate has been just fine with her role on the Butler women’s basketball team over the years. If that doesn’t involve scoring in double figures every night, so be it.
The senior is what so many great basketball teams require — the glue that holds the squad together, the player who’s willing to do the dirty work that often produces a W at the end of the night.
Sure, the modest four points and 4.9 rebounds she has averaged per game so far this season could be mentioned negatively. But look at the Bulldogs’ record, and those kind of stats lose some of their significance.
Butler is 7-3, and their senior starter has very much had a hand in that.
“I take pride in doing a lot of the little things,” Brey said. “Rebounding, taking charges, getting steals, setting screens. That’s kind of always been my role here at Butler. ... What I do might not always show up in the stat sheet, but I take a lot of pride in my defense and doing the right thing for my teammates.
“I really just want to win the game, and I’ll do whatever it takes to do that.”
And as her role has grown, so has the Bulldogs’ success. When she first arrived at campus as a freshman, Butler went on to finish 6-25. Since then, the program has seen steady improvement: 15-17 in Brey’s sophomore year and 23-10 last year, capped off with a berth to the WNIT postseason tournament.
“When I came in, we weren’t winning a lot of games,” Brey said. “But seeing our hard work pay off has been awesome.”
The forward started each of the Bulldogs’ first 10 games this season, a role she has grown accustomed to. She started 25 of the team’s 32 games as a sophomore, and averaged just over 23 minutes per game last year.
She has seen major minutes for the Bulldogs ever since she arrived in Indianapolis, and for good reason.
“She’s so smart,” Butler coach Kurt Godlevske said in a 2017 interview with the Leader-Telegram. “She knows what to do with the basketball, how to take care of it, how to get it to the right place at the right time. She’s somebody who you trust and are comfortable with out on the floor.”
And she’s comfortable being out there too.
“I was very lucky the last few years to get a lot of minutes, and that’s definitely helped me develop into the player I am today,” Brey said. “Being comfortable with the offense and defense has always been one of my strengths, and now that I’m a senior I have a good feel for everything out there.”
The 6-foot forward has been consistent in her time in a Bulldogs uniform. She averaged 4.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest last year, which is right around where her stats have hovered over the course of her collegiate career.
Defense, making the smart play, and being in the right place at the right time won’t steal many headlines. It won’t land you on the highlight reel. But it will yield results, and there have been plenty of positive results for the Butler program recently.
She has had some memorable moments over the years — an upset of 11th-ranked Marquette last season came to the senior’s mind — and she feels the Bulldogs are well-equipped to make a few more this winter.
“We still have a lot we can improve on, which is kind of a good thing,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve reached our full potential yet. We’re in a good place this year, we’re really athletic. The Big East will be super tough, but I think we’ll be very competitive in it this year.”