They’re a duo that’s been around for a while.
It’s been over a decade since Logan Rohrscheib and Drew Blair were teammates, but now the two are back together at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. And now they’re on one of the top teams in Minnesota.
Rohrscheib’s put his name all over Regis’ record book as well as Eau Claire’s: The city’s leading scorer, a sectional champ in 2015, and winner of two Cloverbelt championships. Blair put himself in record books as well, as a member of Stevens Point’s unbeaten 2016 and 2017 state championship teams.
Blair didn’t start off in Stevens Point though. He originally grew up in Eau Claire. That’s where his playing time alongside Rohrscheib began. When Rohrscheib was in second grade, Blair played a few years up.
That’s when Drew’s father, Mike Blair, was the athletic director at Eau Claire Memorial. Soon after, the Eau Claire school district cut the athletic director positions from North and Memorial in 2009.
All of a sudden, the Blairs were in search of work.
They landed in Waterford, a move that worked out pretty well for the Blairs. Drew’s sister Madison became Waterford’s all-time leading scorer while also taking them to a sectional final in 2015. Drew scored 149 points that season as a freshman.
The Blairs found themselves making another move when an athletic director position opened up a SPASH.
Three conference titles and two state titles later, Blair went to Northwest Missouri State. But early into his first semester he began to feel homesick and was looking to play closer to home.
That led him to Duluth. And lending a big hand was Rohrscheib.
“I was big in the recruiting process,” said Rohrscheib. “Getting him here was great.”
The two have hit the ground running together. The Bulldogs are off to a 5-1 start with Blair and Rohrscheib starting every game.
Both have had their fair share of big games. Blair scored 32 and 28 in the first two games of the season and Rohrscheib had a 26-point outing against Wisconsin-Parkside.
Both play most of their time without the ball. For Rohrscheib, it’s a role different from most of his Regis’ days, changing how he attacks a defense.
“If you stand in one spot you’re easier to guard,” said Rohrscheib. “You’ve got to be able to read guys and when someone turns their head you’ve got to be ready to make your cut. ... It’s kind of a timing thing.”
So far Rohrscheib has put up 11.7 points per game, and hasn’t lost his shooting touch. He’s 14 of 29 from long range, which is good for second-most threes made — only behind Blair.
Besides location, one of the main attractions for Blair was finding a style that fits him. Well, mission accomplished. Duluth’s fast-paced motion offense allows the left-hander to make cuts off the ball and shoot coming off screens.
Blair’s averaging 17.3 points per game.
Both came from strong athletic backgrounds. Rohrscheib’s mother played at UW-Madison while his father Steve Rohrscheib was a quarterback at UW-Eau Claire, captaining the team in 1992. Mike Blair is in the hall of fame for the Blugolds as a former football and basketball player. His dad is his biggest influence on him as a basketball player.
“He was the one getting me in the gym, playing with me in the driveway,” said Blair.
While the program’s recruiting is something the duo is excited about, it won’t last long as Rohrscheib graduates in the spring, but Rohrscheib and Blair appear to be in mix for a Northern Sun Conference title.