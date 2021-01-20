UW-Eau Claire men's and women's basketball games will be played at the McPhee Strength and Performance Center this season instead of the team's usual home of Zorn Arena, Blugolds Athletic Director Dan Schumacher announced on Wednesday.
The move was made to accommodate coronavirus testing being done at Zorn.
"This is part of bigger plan, working with the federal government as well as the UW system," Schumacher said on a Zoom conference call. "They had two separate testing sites, so it is a combination of combining the two testing sites into a larger space and then at the same time repurposing where the testing was in Davies Center to allow for more classroom space, social distancing. We're just trying to maximize having in-person classes in a very safe way, and the one space that had the type of space that was needed would be Zorn Arena."
Schumacher said the community's knowledge of Zorn Arena's location as well as the ample parking around the facility also played into the decision.
"That's why the business decision was made by the institution," Schumacher said. "They consulted athletics. We talked to all coaches. We worked it out and we have repurposed Court B in McPhee to handle our basketball games."
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its detailed return-to-play plan for the winter season on Tuesday. Basketball teams in the conference will play eight regular season games, four home and four away, entirely against other WIAC foes.
WIAC basketball teams have been split into two divisions. Both UW-Eau Claire's men's and women's teams will play West Division foes UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls once at home and once on the road, as well as a pair of crossover games with UW-Oshkosh of the East Division.
The women's team will open up at McPhee on Feb. 3 against UW-La Crosse, while the men will play their first game at the facility against those same Eagles two days later. Spectators will not be allowed at any WIAC competitions this winter.
"It was definitely news that we weren't expecting," UW-Eau Claire men's basketball coach Matt Siverling said of the move to McPhee. "When you first hear that you kind of question why, and wasn't there any other solutions? But we understand that there's a lot of things going on and a lot of moving parts.
“The fact that we still have a gym to play in and still have the opportunity to play, once we got past that initial shock, we realized we're pretty fortunate to have Zorn Arena in the first place, something that we don't necessarily have to share with a lot of teams and a lot of sports on our campus. So we're spoiled in that regard."
McPhee typically hosts Blugold contests in volleyball, gymnastics and wrestling. Schumacher said UWEC staff is working to install shot clocks and lighted backboards at the facility as well as readjust the floor to be suited for basketball games.
"About five or six years ago I changed the floor to reflect more of a volleyball court in the middle," Schumacher said. "That meant that the basketball lines were very faint. We had to readjust that now and temporarily paint lines for the 3-point arc and stuff like that so it became more dominant and easy to see. I did that in consultation with our WIAC referee assigner, both on the men's and women's side. I made sure our commissioner was involved, especially with the change of venue, to make sure the rest of the league knows there's a change of venue for basketball."
The basketball teams have gotten a chance to practice at McPhee over the last week and a half, helping players adjust to a new environment.
"It is different," UW-Eau Claire men’s junior forward Spencer Page said. "I think it's easy to let it go to your head, because at the end of the day you are just playing basketball. It's a regulation court, we're using the same basketballs. We're playing basketball, but at the same time, the sight lines are different in a different gym. The lighting is different. The colors on the court are different. So there are some different variables up there."