UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout basketball coaches will get a glimpse into the lives of some of their colleagues this winter.
The WIAC, which is set to begin hoops action Wednesday night, has drastically altered its schedule to play on amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among the most notable changes is a move to a series style of scheduling, featuring back-to-back games against the same opponent.
“It’s like being a football coach, just one prep every week," UW-Stout men's basketball coach Jim Lake said. "It’s all or nothing, but we get to play twice."
WIAC teams are playing a truncated, conference-only eight-game regular season confined entirely to February. The league has been split into two divisions to mitigate risk of COVID-19 spread, with UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout both slotted into the West with UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls.
Each team on both the men's and women's side will meet each of their division rivals twice, as well as play a crossover home-and-home series with a member of the East. Those series will be played just days apart, with the teams meeting on Wednesday and then again on Friday.
Typically, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout play through the entire WIAC before seeing conference foes for a second time. By adjusting the model, the WIAC took steps to protect itself from a positive on one team quickly leading to cases throughout the league. School’s men's and women's programs will also both be playing the same school at any given time, further shrinking the risk of spread to multiple communities.
It's a setup some other leagues have already put in place this winter.
“If you look at the GLIAC and you look at the Northern Sun, who are doing this, what you see is a sweep is huge," Lake said. "Most of the time, they’re splitting. I’ve seen a split where on one night a team lost by 35 and then beat the team two nights later. I just think it’s going to be incredibly hard to beat a team twice because the natural thing will be the winning team will believe they have the formula. The losing team will be less afraid to make adjustments and changes. How do you get the mentality of your team back, either way?"
There are certainly benefits to this setup when it comes to scouting. Under a normal WIAC schedule, cramming in prep for one opponent on Wednesday and then another on Saturday can be difficult.
"Frees up a ton of hours in my day," UW-Stout women's coach Hannah Iverson said with a laugh.
For coaching staffs, a series can also offer a chance to quickly make adjustments they notice in the film review as opposed to circling back weeks later.
"We all as coaches go back and watch the tape and there's something that you really didn't like and want to clean up right away," UW-Eau Claire women's coach Tonja Englund said. "And then you don't see that team for a while. ... I think it's going to be a great thing. I think it's an opportunity to turn things around and have one day to clean things up."
At the same time, coaches have a lot less film to work with. That was going to be the case as long as the WIAC opted out of nonconference competition, but the series setup compounds the issue.
"We're only going to see Eau Claire play one other team even though they have two games under their belt," Iverson said. "So if that team doesn't play the same style that you play or guard like you guard, you don't know what they're going to do against your kind of stuff. There's a lot of question marks.
"I feel like for the next three weeks, you're going to go into games feeling like it's the first game of season, not knowing what a playbook looks like for the other team."
UW-Eau Claire kicks off the season with series against UW-La Crosse, with the women starting at home and the men on the road. UW-Stout launches with the men hosting UW-River Falls and the women traveling to the Falcons.
"Short-term memory is going to be huge," Iverson said. "If that first one doesn't go the way you want it, you've got to bounce back and see those same faces in two days."