The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team is aiming to put lessons it learned from the first time it clashed with UW-Stout to use in Wednesday's rematch. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the first bout: Don't let Raegan Sorensen beat you.
Of course, that's easier said than done.
Sorensen shined in all facets in the Blue Devils' 72-68 victory over the Blugolds on Jan. 13. The freshman phenom scored 25 points and had seven rebounds in the upset win for Stout, and the Blugolds haven't forgotten.
"(We have to) shut down Raegan," Eau Claire forward Tyra Boettcher said. "She's an amazing freshman, and she kind of went off on us last time. So we just need to get our matchups down and hold on defensively."
The 5-foot-7 guard is averaging 12.6 points per game, good for eighth in the WIAC. She ranks 10th in the conference with 5.1 rebounds per contest.
Sorensen also has a pair of buzzer beaters to her credit this season. Her 25 points against Eau Claire were tied for her second-highest total of the season, only behind the 36 she scored against Bethany Lutheran.
"I think she's just tremendous off the dribble," Blugolds coach Tonja Englund said. "She gives them a great spark off the bench."
Sorensen has not started for Stout this season, but provides energy and scoring off the bench in a way few other WIAC players do.
"Just keep her away from the hoop," Boettcher said. "She has a great first dribble."
The women's game tips off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Menomonie. The men play simultaneously at Zorn Arena.
Here are a few other things to note heading into Wednesday's men's and women's rivalry meetings between Eau Claire and Stout.
Skeleton crew no more
In the first men's meeting of the season, Stout only had nine players suit up as a chunk of the team was out due to health and safety protocols. But the short-handed Blue Devils still managed to hang on, outlasting the Blugolds 95-90 in double overtime.
Stout was without three of its top six scorers, but Armani Tinsley, Brody Fox and Lovell Williams picked up the slack. Tinsley scored a game-high 31 points, Fox added 28 and Williams had 19.
Reinforcements will bolster the Blue Devils' rotation this time around, but the Blugolds said they won't prepare much differently based on the additions.
"They've got two dynamic guards that can do a lot of different things," Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling said, referencing Tinsley and Williams. "We're really going to have to try to get back in transition to slow them down."
Reardon's return
Eau Claire forward Bailey Reardon made her return on Saturday from an injury which had sidelined her for a month and a half. The Blugolds called it a boost as the postseason steadily approaches. Their tremendous start to the season which resulted in a No. 3 ranking nationally came with Reardon on the court.
"It's awesome having her back on the court," said Boettcher, Reardon's roommate. "Having her back on the court and having that presence in the middle is something that we've been missing."
The undisclosed injury, which came in mid-December, kept Reardon out for 11 games. She returned against UW-La Crosse last weekend, playing for 16 minutes and scoring four points. She's averaging 10 points and six rebounds per game this season.
"It was wonderful to see her in uniform and out on the floor," Englund said. "She's such an important part of what we do, and it was a long road back for her. I just felt like how we feel as a team is different, and we play different when we have Bailey as a part of that."
Pushing the pace
No men's team puts points on the board better than Stout in the WIAC. The Blue Devils average 88 points per game, more than eight points better than the next team.
Stout leads the conference with 190 3-pointers and has the second-best percentage in the league at 38% from deep.
The Blugolds, meanwhile, rank seventh out of eight teams in scoring per game. Defensively, Eau Claire has held teams to an average of 72.1 points per contest.