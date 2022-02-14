UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund was asked Monday how or if her team was resetting from its loss to UW-Stevens Point over the weekend.
Her answer was simple: She and the team are using it as a learning opportunity.
“We still have a realistic chance to make the No. 2 seed for the WIAC conference tournament,” Englund said.
She heavily emphasized her team’s education, while also noting, “it’s about winning; it’s about playing games here, and not having to travel. That’s my goal.”
The Blugolds are seeking a high seed in this year’s WIAC tournament, and the byes that come with higher seeds. The team will face UW-Platteville at home on Wednesday, before learning how conference seeding shakes out.
Men’s coach Matt Siverling also spoke Monday afternoon at Zorn Arena, and said, “I think we want to continue to play well. We have had some good games.”
Siverling indicated it is important for his team to build momentum as it closes on tournament season.
“Our focus is on the next game; we know we’ll probably play River Falls on Friday,” he said.
That next game is at eighth-ranked Platteville on Wednesday.
“We struggled scoring against them last time,” Siverling said. “Platteville creates some matchup problems for us.”
The Blugold men have been battling injuries lately, according to senior Carter Hanke, who also indicated getting junior Brock Voigt back to full health is a priority.
Voigt is the team’s leading scorer and shares the lead in rebounding but has missed three straight games.
“I believe we can beat any team in the conference,” Hanke said. “Our momentum is always good. After a long season, or five or six months of playing, you can tell everyone is getting tired.”
One way Hanke sees the team building momentum and creating energy is encouraging everyone to look at the long-term goal and be in constant communication, being good teammates and providing positive feedback to everyone. He explained the team is close, and always cheering for each other. He also said the Blugold men seem to enjoy just hanging out together sometimes.
Both coach and player seemed to be looking forward to the team’s next meeting with the Pioneers, after a 60-46 loss during their last contest.