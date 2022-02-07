The UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team's season was given new life on Monday morning.
The Blugolds were one of the biggest beneficiaries when the WIAC announced the expansion of its conference tournaments. Previously limited to the top six teams in the league, the tournaments will now feature all eight conference squads. The WIAC made the move in response to significant imbalance in the number of games played by league teams this season due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Blugold men (10-12, 3-8), who sat in seventh place and on the outside looking in under the old format, are now guaranteed a shot at a tournament game.
"I think with the way things are in the conference standings, we obviously were hoping to be in a different situation," Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said. "But I think it's just great that everybody in the league gets the opportunity to play. Leaving two teams out is always difficult for everybody. We want our student-athletes to get as many games in as possible, and this gives them that opportunity."
The WIAC tournament will now feature four rounds. The top two teams will both receive a double bye into the semifinals, and the field will be re-seeded following the first and second rounds.
The men's and women's tournaments both begin on Feb. 18 with the No. 5 and 6 seeds hosting the No. 8 and No. 7 seeds, respectively.
The chance to play postseason basketball brought some extra energy to the Blugolds' practice on Monday afternoon.
"To be on a team and you lose a bunch, it's tough to continue to play hard. But now with this new news that every team makes it, I think it really helps us practice stronger," Blugolds guard Carter Hanke said. "I think it gives us a lot of energy now, and life."
Meanwhile, the women will look to keep up their pace to secure one of the double byes that come with the top seeds. The Blugolds (17-5, 8-3) are in second place in the WIAC and visit third-place UW-Stout on Wednesday.
"Obviously the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds having a double bye is a major advantage," Blugolds coach Tonja Englund said. "But we just have our eye on the goal right now. We're trying to win out and be the best basketball team we can. Generally, if we do that at this time of the year in this league, that's going to get us the No. 1 or the No. 2 seed."
Seeding offers both the men and the women much to play for over the final two weeks of the regular season. The women are seeking the coveted ticket directly to the semifinals, while the men could host a tournament game if they climb to the sixth spot.
The women's matchup with Stout will be pivotal in how the final standings shape up. The two are separated by one game, and the Blue Devils won the first meeting of the season.
"They're a great team, but we just take them as importantly as any other team in our conference," Blugolds forward Tyra Boettcher said. "Credit to them, they're doing very well this season, but they're just as important as any other team in the conference. It's just another important game to win."
In addition to the conference tournament changes, the WIAC announced Monday that the men's and women's regular-season champions will be named only if it can be mathematically determined. If not, the winner of the conference tournament will be named the regular-season champion as well.